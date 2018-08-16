ST. LOUIS — University of Northern Iowa Olympic gold medalist Bill Smith is one of six individuals who will be inducted into the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame.
Smith, who passed away in March, will be joined by Kristi Cirone (Illinois State), Dolph Pulliam (Drake), Kent Williams (Southern Illinois), John McNichols (Indiana State) and Joe Stowell (Bradley).
After never winning a state title in high school, Smith became a two-time NCAA champion at UNI and then won gold at 160.5 pounds in the 1952 Olympics. He also won three national freestyle titles and owned an undefeated dual record of 52-0-1.
Smith, originally from Council Bluffs, went on to a highly successful coaching career at the high school, college and Olympic levels. He was previously inducted into the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Iowa High School Wrestling Hall of Fame and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Other former UNI coaches and athletes in the MVC Hall of Fame include former track and field coach Chris Bucknam, volleyball standout Molly O’Brien, track and field star Joey Woody and former volleyball coach Iradge Ahrabi-Fard. The MVC Hall of Fame ceremony is Friday, March 8 at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis. Tickets are available through the MVC office at (314) 444-4300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.