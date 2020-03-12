UNI's Schwab gutted for his athletes

“You understand (the decision)," Schwab continued. "The NCAA was using the information they had. It is so unprecedented. Just how quickly it moved … it’s hard to even process.”

And what was Schwab to say to his athletes, in particular to someone like Lujan, who was going to enter next week’s championships as the top-seed at 184 pounds, a senior who had lost in the all-American-round each of the three previous years.

While it couldn’t possibly soften the blow enough for the group of seniors who combined for 390 wins, including 107 pins, Schwab reminded them of what they told him when they arrived on campus five years ago as a group that they wanted to push the University of Northern Iowa wrestling program to new heights.

“I reminded them of the sacrifices they’ve made. The impact they’ve made on our program will leave an impression for the rest of time that we have a program here,” Schwab said. “I told them their sacrifices have not been for nothing. Today is painful for us, for them. But I know the sacrifices they’ve made to impact our program have not been wasted. We are all gutted.

“But this will make them better men. It will make them better husbands and it will make them better fathers."

UNI's other NCAA qualifiers were sophomore Jack Skudlarczyk at 133, freshman Michael Blockhus at 141 and junior Carter Isley at 285.

