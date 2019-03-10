TULSA, Okla. — Northern Iowa’s Drew Foster won his second straight Big 12 Conference wrestling championship Sunday while Winthrop native and Iowa State junior Chase Straw won his first.
Foster avenged a regular-season dual loss to Iowa State’s Sam Colbray by defeating the Cyclone 4-1 in the 184-pound finals. The senior from Mediapolis High racked up two minutes of riding time in a scoreless first period, then escaped early in the second and scored a takedown.
UNI 174-pounder Taylor Lujan fell short in his bid to defend his Big 12 title. Jacobe Smith of Oklahoma State avenged a loss to Lujan in the Big 12 semifinals a year ago by posting a 6-4 victory. Smith also defeated Lujan in last year’s NCAA Championships, 10-8.
Straw was one of four Iowa State wrestlers in Sunday night’s finals. The former Independence High standout fought off Justin Thomas of Oklahoma 3-2 for the title at 157 pounds. He was fourth at last year’s Big 12 tournament.
The other three Cyclones fell short. In addition to Colbray’s loss to Foster, Kaden Gfeller of Oklahoma State defeated Jarrett Degen 6-5 in the 149-pound finals and Preston Weigel of Oklahoma State handled Willie Milkus 10-0 at 197.
UNI advanced six total wrestlers to the NCAA Championships March 21-23 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Jay Schwarm will represent the Panthers at 125, Josh Alber at 141, Max Thomsen at 149 and Bryce Steiert at 165 join Foster and Lujan.
Schwarm placed fifth Sunday with his third pin of the tournament and will be making his second trip to nationals. Alber fought all the way back from an opening-round upset loss to take third. Along the way, he avenged that first-round loss to Chris Sandoval of Northern Colorado, 7-2, then edged Iowa State’s Ian Parker 2-0 on an escape and riding time in the third-place match.
Thomsen placed seventh in a deep weight class. His second win over Jaron Jensen of Wyoming secured his spot at the NCAA Championships. Steiert will be making his third trip to nationals. He whipped Logan Schumacher of Iowa State 16-0 to get to the third-place match where he edged ninth-ranked Branson Ashworth of Wyoming, 2-1.
UNI’s Jack Skudlarczyk dropped a pair of matches Sunday, including the fifth-place bout, and fell short of a trip to Pittsburgh.
All 10 Iowa State wrestlers finished among the top six at their respective weight classes and nine advanced to the NCAA Championships.
In addition to Degen, Colbray, Miklus and Straw, Alex Mackall, Austin Gomez, Parker, Marcus Coleman and Gannon Gremmel earned automatic berths.
Mackall and Gomez finished third, Parker was fourth, Coleman and Gremmel placed fifth and Logan Schumacher fell one place short of advancing in sixth but could still earn an at-large berth.
As expected, Oklahoma State was the team champion. The Cowboys racked up 158 points while Iowa State was second with 114.5 and UNI third with 82.
Big 12 championships
HOW THEY FINISHED
Team Pts.
1. Oklahoma St. 158.0
2. Iowa St. 114.5
3. Northern Iowa 82.0
4. Oklahoma 78.0
5. Fresno St. 59.5
6. Utah Valley 59.0
7. Wyoming 58.0
8. N. Dakota St. 53.5
9. West Virginia 46.0
10. S. Dakota St. 18.5
11. Air Force 18.0
12. Northern Colo. 17.0
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
125 pounds — Nick Piccininni (Okla. St.) dec. Brent Fleetwood (N. Dak. St.), 2-0.
133 pounds — Daton Fix (Okla. St.) dec. Montorie Bridges (Wyoming), 4-2.
141 pounds — Dominick Demas (Oklahoma) pinned Kaid Brock (Oklahoma St.), :54.
149 pounds — Kaden Gfeller (Oklahoma) dec. Jarret Degen (Iowa St.), 6-5.
157 — Chase Straw (Iowa St.) dec. Justin Thomas (Oklahoma), 3-2.
165 — Demetrius Romero (Utah Valley) dec. Andrew Fogarty (N. Dak. St.), 8-6 SV1.
174 — Jacobe Smith (Oklahoma St.) dec. Taylor Lujan (UNI), 6-4.
184 — Drew Foster (UNI) dec. Sam Colbray (Iowa St.), 4-1.
197 — Preston Weigel (Okla. St.) maj. dec. Willie Miklus (Iowa St.), 10-0.
285 — Derek White (Okla. St.) tech. fall over A.J. Nevills (Fresno St.), 20-5, 7:00.
