UNI rebounds with 20-13 win over Missouri

Yant’s win was definitely gritty.

He led most of the match after a late first-period takedown gave him a 2-0 advantage. Mocco, however, tied it with 10 seconds left in the third period to force sudden victory where nothing was decided.

In the first 30-second tiebreaker, Yant escaped, and then he rode out Mocco for the win.

Steiert was in a dogfight with Jeremiah Kent at 174, but turned a 3-1 advantage after two periods into a 10-1 major decision with a reversal, back points and a couple of stall points in the final two minutes.

“I think some of the pace we set early in matches paid later in matches,” Schwab said. “That is what you've got to do. If you want to wrestle that way and get a guy where he is on the edge and you want to push him off the edge, then you have to set that pace at the start. You can’t just hope that happens.”

Jay Schwarm racked up more than 3 ½ minutes of riding time en route to a 3-0 win to open the meet at 125, but Missouri countered with a major decision from Allan Hart at 133.

Michael Blockhus led from start to finish in a 5-1 at 141 before the Tigers closed the first half of the meet with back-to-back wins for a 10-6 lead at the intermission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.