UNI rebounds with 20-13 win over Missouri

CEDAR FALLS -- Two days after a lackluster performance in a loss to South Dakota State, the message was clear from University of Northern Iowa head wrestling coach Doug Schwab.
“He talked about wanting to be the guy, want the ball, and I wanted the ball,” said 165-pound sophomore Austin Yant.
Yant’s 4-3 tiebreaker win at 165 over Peyton Mocco sparked a three-match win streak as UNI rallied for a 20-13 win over Missouri in front of 1,713 fans at the West Gym.
“I think great competitors and teams respond to adversity in that fashion,” said Schwab, whose team lost 25-13 to South Dakota State Friday. “It was a good response by our team."
The Panthers (2-3 overall, 1-1 Big 12) trailed at the intermission, 10-6, but Yant’s win, followed by a major decision by Bryce Steiert and a dominating effort by Taylor Lujan at 184 sparked a strong UNI finish.
The Panthers won four of the five matches after the break with Carter Isley putting the exclamation point on the win with an 11-1 major decision at heavyweight.
“Grit. Rebound and grit,” Steiert said. “This is a tough sport. Sometimes you can’t turn around and lick your wounds, you just have to be ready to go.
“It is the little areas. It is putting the guy down one more time. It is one more snap. Staying consistent with those things that add up over time and pay out at the end of the match when you need it.”
Yant’s win was definitely gritty.
He led most of the match after a late first-period takedown gave him a 2-0 advantage. Mocco, however, tied it with 10 seconds left in the third period to force sudden victory where nothing was decided.
In the first 30-second tiebreaker, Yant escaped, and then he rode out Mocco for the win.
Steiert was in a dogfight with Jeremiah Kent at 174, but turned a 3-1 advantage after two periods into a 10-1 major decision with a reversal, back points and a couple of stall points in the final two minutes.
“I think some of the pace we set early in matches paid later in matches,” Schwab said. “That is what you've got to do. If you want to wrestle that way and get a guy where he is on the edge and you want to push him off the edge, then you have to set that pace at the start. You can’t just hope that happens.”
Jay Schwarm racked up more than 3 ½ minutes of riding time en route to a 3-0 win to open the meet at 125, but Missouri countered with a major decision from Allan Hart at 133.
Michael Blockhus led from start to finish in a 5-1 at 141 before the Tigers closed the first half of the meet with back-to-back wins for a 10-6 lead at the intermission.