UNI notes: Wrestlers preparing for strong finish

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa wrestling schedule says the Panthers are off for the next 12 days before their next competition.

UNI head coach Doug Schwab told his team to bring their hardhats to the practice room because the work the Panthers need to finish before the Big 12 Conference tournament March 7-8 is far from finished.

Fresh off a 25-13 win at Oklahoma, UNI’s fifth straight dual win, Schwab said he likes how his team finished the month of January and began its drive down the home stretch.

“We will hit a small cycle and then have a couple of days off and then get right back into our regular routine next week,” Schwab said. “If you want to win a national title you have to be ready for three days. One day is not enough. Two days is not enough. So, we are going to have a tough three days and then some time off. I’m glad we’ve got this week.

“January was really important with how we came out of it. There are some things we talked about doing, some things at least in my head on how I wanted us going into February and we are in that place. I’ll give our guys a lot of credit because how January started wasn’t great.”