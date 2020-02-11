UNI notes: Senior wrestlers have left their mark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Mountaineers come to town with a 3-9 record under second-year coach Tim Flynn. West Virginia is 0-4 in the Big 12.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Coming off an overtime win over Southern Illinois Sunday and headed into a two-game road swing beginning Thursday at Indiana State, Panther head coach Tanya Warren said she will be revisiting a certain talking point with her team — turnovers. UNI had 23 against Southern Illinois.

“We have played some good teams, but we are also beating ourselves with our inability to understand that importance and value of each possession and give ourselves a chance,” said Warren.

SOFTBALL: After going 3-3 at the Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic, UNI softball coach Ryan Jacobs said he was generally pleased , especially with how the Panthers finished with wins over DePaul and South Dakota on Sunday.

“A lot of really good teams,” Jacobs said. “I don’t think there was one team that stuck out as the frontrunner or best team of the tournament. I think we gave each other some lumps and had everybody going home with some things they needed to get better at.