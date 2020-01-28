UNI notes: Panther wrestlers put on a show

CEDAR FALLS – Historic, hot, loud and rowdy, Northern Iowa wrestling coach Doug Schwab loves his home venue inside the West Gymnasium on UNI’s campus.

Schwab also enjoyed the opportunity to put his sport on display in front a McLeod Center crowd of 4,006 – double the West Gym capacity – during Saturday night’s 19-15 win over No. 8 Oklahoma State. UNI’s wrestling coach would like to see 6,000 fans in attendance the next time the Panthers host a dual inside the McLeod Center.

“It’s certainly something we’ll look at doing in the future, but I think it’s case by case,” Schwab said. “If we can ever get more people hooked and into a wrestling meet, and that environment, then that’s part of what we want to do. We want to expand.

“Let’s get to where we’re sold out on season tickets. We haven’t even sold out season tickets in the West Gym. Let’s do that first. Why can’t we average 6,000 for each meet? You see what Penn State does, you see what Iowa is doing right now. We’ve just got to continue to put a better product out there and I know the people will come.”

Certainly, UNI has responded with inspired performances since a 25-13 loss to South Dakota State. The Panthers (5-3, 4-1 Big 12) have now won their last four duals entering Saturday’s trip to Oklahoma (3-4, 1-3 Big 12).