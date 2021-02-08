UNI notebook: Panther softball team opens season Friday

CEDAR FALLS – It is hard to believe, but first pitch for the Northern Iowa softball team will be Friday.
The Panthers are hosting Butler, Nebraska-Omaha, South Dakota State, Iowa State and Drake in the Doc Halverson Tournament inside the UNI-Dome Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
UNI will face Butler and Iowa State at 1:30 and 3:45 p.m. Friday and then SDSU and UNO at 5 and 7:15 p.m. Saturday before closing the tournament with a 3:45 p.m. tilt Sunday against UNO.
“It is always exciting to get that first pitch off,” head coach Ryan Jacobs said. “Our players are super excited. This year it has been a little different preparation because we have been able to have the Dome turf down for the last week and a half. So it has been really fun and just adds to that anxiousness to get the season kicked off.”
The Panthers return two key seniors in Sammey Bunch and Adara Opiola as well as well as several other veterans Erica Oler, Hannah Kelley, Samantha Heyer, Emma Valainis and UMKC transfer pitcher Kailyn Packard while Waterloo native Taylor Hogan is targeted to start in the infield.
Check back Thursday as the Courier previews the 2021 season.
WRESTLING: The Panthers picked up their fourth win in six tries in a 27-9 victory over Northern Illinois, but head coach Doug Schwab has gotten more comments about his attire for the meet than the victory itself.
While there was a lot of discussion about the institutional jacket that Schwab wore and consequently saw his team lose a point in the match, Schwab was fired up about how little has been talked about by a team he feels everybody is underestimating.
“It took away from the match a little bit,” Schwab said of the jacket that he had worn previously at matches and subsequently has been ruled permissible by the college wrestling rules committee. “I got more people talking about that than our team who coming into this season, everyone was like, ‘who is going to fill this hole and this hole and this hole…they aren’t going to be anything.’
“I took that real personal. Obviously our team has a long ways to go, but I can tell you how we are competing…I’m very proud of how we are competing.”
At 4-2 UNI will close its regular season Sunday in Ames where the Panthers will face Arizona State (11 a.m.), Northern Colorado (1:30 p.m.) and Iowa State (4 p.m.)
“I’m excited for this weekend,” Schwab continued. “We get three meets against three solid teams. We are going to have a lot of opportunities, a lot of ranked opponents and we are wrestling three solid teams and then we are getting ready for our postseason which is kind of crazy if you think.
“The season has been short. It has been quick, but it has been good. I tell you the feel I get from our team, the excitement and energy they have…how they have responded to every challenge they’ve had so far has been great and I know this weekend will be the same.”