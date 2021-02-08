UNI notebook: Panther softball team opens season Friday

While there was a lot of discussion about the institutional jacket that Schwab wore and consequently saw his team lose a point in the match, Schwab was fired up about how little has been talked about by a team he feels everybody is underestimating.

“It took away from the match a little bit,” Schwab said of the jacket that he had worn previously at matches and subsequently has been ruled permissible by the college wrestling rules committee. “I got more people talking about that than our team who coming into this season, everyone was like, ‘who is going to fill this hole and this hole and this hole…they aren’t going to be anything.’

“I took that real personal. Obviously our team has a long ways to go, but I can tell you how we are competing…I’m very proud of how we are competing.”

At 4-2 UNI will close its regular season Sunday in Ames where the Panthers will face Arizona State (11 a.m.), Northern Colorado (1:30 p.m.) and Iowa State (4 p.m.)

“I’m excited for this weekend,” Schwab continued. “We get three meets against three solid teams. We are going to have a lot of opportunities, a lot of ranked opponents and we are wrestling three solid teams and then we are getting ready for our postseason which is kind of crazy if you think.