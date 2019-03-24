CEDAR FALLS -- University of Northern Iowa wrestling fans are invited to a celebration of Panther Drew Foster's NCAA championship.
Foster, a senior from Mediapolis, defeated Max Dean of Cornell 6-4 for the 184-pound national title Saturday night in Pittsburgh, Pa., to become UNI's first national champ since Tony Davis won in 2000.
Foster and UNI head coach Doug Schwab will be on hand Tuesday at Mulligan's in Cedar Falls. Foster will greet fans, pose for photos and sign autographs beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Foster closed out his Panther career as a two-time All-American. He finished seventh in 2017.
