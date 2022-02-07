UNI builds momentum, faces major hurdle against Iowa State

Northern Iowa wrestling is running hot off the back of six straight wins, but their next dual will be one of their biggest challenges of the year.

On Saturday, the Panthers took on West Virginia University at West Gymnasium. Having beaten Air Force the day before, they notched up a 31-10 win, going seven-for-ten against the Mountaineers with two falls and four major decisions. But the first match in the 125 lb. class saw West Virginia redshirt senior Killian Cardinale outmaneuver redshirt sophomore Brody Teske in a major decision.

Following their match, senior Kyle Biscoglia took to the mat in the 135 against Garett Lautzenheiser, pinning him in just over two minutes.

“That’s one thing our head coach talks about before each meet is making sure we’re kind of passing the baton off to the next guy and really getting that momentum spreading, Biscoglia said. “When I go out there, I’m focused on my individual match, but then after we dropped that first match, I’m kind of responsible for picking that back up and getting the crowd back into it, getting the team back into it, so hopefully that momentum can just flow from me to the 141, 149 and on down the line.”

That pin set the tone through intermission. Freshman Cael Happel followed it up by forcing a fall of his own, and then Redshirt sophomore Colin Realbuto won his match, followed by a major decision for redshirt junior Derek Holschlag, leading to a 19-4 score at the end of the first half.

The last five matches saw two more wins by West Virginia for six points, but three more Panther wins sealed the night.

The victory keeps Northern Iowa on the winning trajectory it set itself on following their first win against Air Force on Jan. 14. UNI followed that up with an upset win on the road against then No. 3 Oklahoma State, the first road win over the Cowboys for the Panthers in their history. But now the Panthers will face Big 12 rival Iowa State and put their momentum to the test. The Cyclones are on a streak of their own with 11 consecutive wins and are eyeing Northern Iowa to make it a dozen.

The Friday night dual is expected to draw a massive crowd, too large for the older, smaller West Gym. West Virginia marked the last dual of the season there, with the last two being scheduled for the McCleod Center. According to Head Coach Doug Schwab, it may also have been the last dual held at West Gym ever, though he is unsure what next year holds in store.

“...That’s very important to me, that it gets sent out the right way,” Schwab said. “But for me that’s very important and for those that have a lot of passion about this building. That’s very important to them. We’ll just keep doing our job and we’ll just keep preparing our guys and wherever we have to wrestle, we’ll be ready to put on a show.”

It’s going to be a tough road for Northern Iowa, but Schwab believes his team is developing to meet the challenges, and is going for the throat with extra points whenever possible.

“To me, our training’s starting to show,” Schwab said. “Those guys are training like that and they’ll compete like that, so we’ve got a lot of momentum.”

