Two Cyclones, two Panthers win Big 12 titles

Oklahoma State won the tournament with 147.5 points, while the Cyclones were second with 116.5 and Panthers third with 111.5.

Schwab had this to say about the coaching award.

“That award isn’t mine,” Schwab said. “It is much bigger than that. You can probably give out a thousand pieces. They announced me, but it is the whole staff with Randy (Pugh), Lee (Roper), Brett (Robbins), Cruse (Aarhus) and Troy (Garrett) and then the administration and you go to your athletes who have trusted and believed and listened. They do the work.”

Parker and Carr are the Cyclones’ 212 and 213th Big 12 champions. It is the first time since 2013 that ISU has had multiple conference champions.

Parker had lost twice to Oklahoma’s Dom Demas this season, but it was Parker who got to a Demas’ leg quickly in the sudden victory period two and he finished for a 4-2 victory.

Carr, the son of ISU Hall of Famer, David Carr, used a pair of takedowns en route to a 6-4 win over Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Sheets.

Carr is just the fifth ISU freshman to win joining Lelund Weatherspoon, David Zabriske, Cael Sanderson and Joe Heskett

Eight Cyclones earned automatic bids to the NCAA championships. In addition to Mackall, Parker, Carr and Gremmel, Jarrett Degen, Independence native Chase Straw, Sam Colbray and Marcus Coleman will wrestle in Minneapolis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.