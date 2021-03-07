Teske, Keckeisen claim individual Big 12 wrestling titles for UNI

It was 5-5 after two periods, but Teske had riding time. Teske opened the third with a quick escape to make it 6-5, but LaMont took the lead with 43 seconds left. Teske continued to work hard from the bottom position and his reversal with 17 seconds left and ride out gave him the win.

It is the first 125-pound conference title for the Panthers since Dylan Peters won a Mid-American Conference crown in 2014.

Keckeisen, also top seeded, continued a dynasty of sorts for the Panthers in the 184-pound weight class. His 5-3 win over Tate Samuelson of Wyoming made it four consecutive years UNI has had the 184-pound individual champion.

Drew Foster won back-to-back titles in 2018 & 2019, and Taylor Lujan won it last March.

Keckeisen hit blast double to score in the opening seconds of the first period and then scored a second takedown on the edge of the mat with 1:16 left in the second period to extend his lead to 5-1.

“That was an incredible attack,” Schwab said. “I turned to Lee (UNI assistant coach Lee Roper) and said ‘I guess he’s ready to go.’ He was in a couple more attacks, but couldn’t quite finish them.