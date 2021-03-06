Teske, Keckeisen advance to Big 12 finals

“The Big 12 is getting tougher and more well-rounded,” Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser said. “I think everybody can see that.”

Parker is in a rematch of last year’s finals against Dom Demas. Parker won that match 4-2 in sudden victory last season. Parker and Demas also wrestled earlier this season, a match Parker won 4-3.

Carr has looked dominant. He won his first match against Air Force’s Parker Simington by fall in 46 seconds — the second fastest pin in Iowa State history in the Big 12 Championships. Carr won his second match against South Dakota State’s Cade DeVos 8-2.

In the finals, Carr will wrestle North Dakota State’s Jared Franek, who Carr beat by major decision, 16-5, earlier this season.

Both Carr and Parker are defending champions.

Gremmel is also in a rematch of last year’s finals against Wyoming’s Brian Andrew’s. Andrew’s won that finals match 3-2.

Oklahoma has six still wrestling in the consolations, Iowa State has five and Wyoming and Oklahoma State both have four.