Sports briefs

Wrestling

FloWrestling hosts its annual NCAA Awards Show Friday via its video platform and UNI wrestling is up for a pair of honors.

The Panthers' win over Oklahoma State in the McLeod Center is one of five finalists for Upset of the Year. Head coach Doug Schwab is one of five finalists for Coach of the Year.

Prep basketball

Don Bosco 1,000-point scorer Zach Huff was named the Iowa Star Conference's boys' basketball player Most Valuable Player.

Huff averaged 22.9 points a game while leading the Dons to an 18-6 record. He also led the team with 138 rebounds.

Teammate Lewis Havel joined him on the first team, and Don Bosco head coach Nate Kellogg was named Coach of the Year.

Waterloo Christian had a pair of players honored. John Zwack was selected to the first team following a season where he averaged 19.6 points a game. He also led the Regents in rebounds (151), assists (82) and steals ((46).

Sophomore Elliott Flynn was named to the second team. Flynn averaged 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds a game.

All-Iowa Star