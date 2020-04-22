Sports briefs

Wrestling
- FloWrestling hosts its annual NCAA Awards Show Friday via its video platform and UNI wrestling is up for a pair of honors.
The Panthers' win over Oklahoma State in the McLeod Center is one of five finalists for Upset of the Year. Head coach Doug Schwab is one of five finalists for Coach of the Year.
Prep basketball
- Don Bosco 1,000-point scorer Zach Huff was named the Iowa Star Conference's boys' basketball player Most Valuable Player.
Huff averaged 22.9 points a game while leading the Dons to an 18-6 record. He also led the team with 138 rebounds.
Teammate Lewis Havel joined him on the first team, and Don Bosco head coach Nate Kellogg was named Coach of the Year.
Waterloo Christian had a pair of players honored. John Zwack was selected to the first team following a season where he averaged 19.6 points a game. He also led the Regents in rebounds (151), assists (82) and steals ((46).
Sophomore Elliott Flynn was named to the second team. Flynn averaged 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds a game.
All-Iowa Star
FIRST TEAM – Zach Huff (Don Bosco), Lewis Havel (Don Bosco), Wiley Sherburne (Janesville), Conner Piehl (Tripoli), John Zwack (Waterloo Christian), Sullivan Fair (Riceville).
SECOND TEAM -- Leo Dodd (Janesville), Jacob Brandt (Dunkerton), Lincoln Drewis (Tripoli), Elliot Flynn (Waterloo Christian), Brody Koenigs (Riceville), Ethan Schmidt (Clarksville).
MVP -- Huff.
COACH OF THE YEAR -- Nate Kellogg (Don Bosco)
MLB
- Commissioner Rob Manfred concluded the Boston Red Sox violations were far less flagrant than those of the Houston Astros in Major League Baseball's sign-stealing scandal.
Boston was stripped of its second-round pick in this year’s amateur draft for sign stealing in 2018 and former manager Alex Cora was suspended through the 2020 postseason for his previous conduct as the Astros' bench coach.
Manfred issued his ruling Wednesday, announcing Red Sox replay system operator J.T. Watkins violated the prohibition on in-game use of video to revise sign sequences provided to players. Watkins, who denied the allegations, was suspended without pay through this year’s postseason and prohibited from serving as the replay room operator through 2021.
