Seniors help UNI flatten West Virginia

“It is great for those guys to go out that way,” UNI head coach Doug Schwab said. “I enjoy getting to see a little bit of emotion out of them, a little bit of joy.

“There is some bittersweet to it, but these guys came in with a purpose and wanted to raise the level of the program and they absolutely have. When you have 400-plus wins … when you think about that group of individuals, they came in and changed the program and raised the profile of it.”

UNI also got a major decision from Jack Skudlarczyk at 133 and Michael Blockhus won a thriller, 11-10, in tiebreakers at 141. Austin Yant and Carter Isley also won at 165 and heavyweight to give the Panthers eight wins on the night.

Now UNI turns its attention to Sunday when the Panthers will try to beat Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum in a meet that starts at 2 p.m.

UNI has won three straight over the Cyclones, but has never won four in a row.

“We try to treat every date on the calendar the same, they are all important, right,” Schwab said. “But it is important. It is an in-state rival. It is important for a lot of reasons. And these guys (talking about the seniors) have got a way they want to finish against those guys.