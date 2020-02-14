Seniors help UNI flatten West Virginia

CEDAR FALLS -- The story is unfinished for six University of Northern Iowa senior wrestlers.
One page of the final chapter was completed Friday, and it was done with a flourish.
Seniors Jay Schwarm, Bryce Steiert and Taylor Lujan recorded falls, and senior Max Thomsen scored a technical fall to help the Panthers top West Virginia, 36-6, on Senior Night at the West Gym.
“We came in to have some fun and we got rolling,” Schwarm said. “It was a fun night. It was nice being the first match and watching the boys go at it so it was fun.”
The senior group, which included Isaiah Patton and Paden Moore, entered the evening having produced more than 430 individual wins and more than 100 pins.
For Schwarm, his final match ended just like his first inside the West Gym.
Schwarm, from Bettendorf, pinned Vlad Kazakov of Nebraska-Kearney in 1 minute, 2 seconds in his very first West Gym match. Friday, in his last, he pinned Joey Thomas in 57 seconds for his 65th career pin and 12th of the season, second-most in Division I.
“I think that was how I started off my West Gym debut and ending it the same thing. Feels good,” Schwarm said.
You have free articles remaining.
Steiert pinned Scott Joll in 1:03 at 174, and Lujan added a fall at 184 in 5:48 over Jackson Moomau. Thomsen rolled to a 21-6 win over Liam Lusher at 149.
“It is great for those guys to go out that way,” UNI head coach Doug Schwab said. “I enjoy getting to see a little bit of emotion out of them, a little bit of joy.
“There is some bittersweet to it, but these guys came in with a purpose and wanted to raise the level of the program and they absolutely have. When you have 400-plus wins … when you think about that group of individuals, they came in and changed the program and raised the profile of it.”
UNI also got a major decision from Jack Skudlarczyk at 133 and Michael Blockhus won a thriller, 11-10, in tiebreakers at 141. Austin Yant and Carter Isley also won at 165 and heavyweight to give the Panthers eight wins on the night.
Now UNI turns its attention to Sunday when the Panthers will try to beat Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum in a meet that starts at 2 p.m.
UNI has won three straight over the Cyclones, but has never won four in a row.
“We try to treat every date on the calendar the same, they are all important, right,” Schwab said. “But it is important. It is an in-state rival. It is important for a lot of reasons. And these guys (talking about the seniors) have got a way they want to finish against those guys.
“I’m sure Iowa State … We’ve won the last three duals. It is not like nobody knows that. It is big. We’re excited about it and looking forward to it.”
UNI improved to 7-3 overall and 6-1 in Big 12 Conference while West Virginia fell to 3-10, 0-5.