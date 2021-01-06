Schwab may break dance into 2021 wrestling season

“Everyone doesn’t think a whole lot about us or don’t think we are going to be very good or think we have guys that are going to score a whole lot of points at the national tournament,” Schwab said. “I just smile, laugh and go back to work.”

The Panthers did lose a lot. Pinning machine Jay Schwarm as well as all-American Bryce Steiert and No. 1 overall seed at 184 Taylor Lujan. National qualifier Michael Blockhus chose to transfer out of the program.

“I think everyone is just ready to get out there and show all the work they have put in through this crazy summer and fall,” 2020 NCAA qualifier Jack Skudlarczyk said. “We are not huge on looking at rankings, but they are there and we are aware of them. Looking at that, he (Schwab) tells us to let it fuel us.”

UNI had a series of tryouts early and the lineup Schwab is taking to Brookings will see Brody Teske at 125, Kyle Biscoglia at 133, Drew Bennett at 141, Triston Lara at 149, Cayd Lara at 157, Patrick Schoenfelder at 165, Lance Runyon at 174, Keegan Moore at 184, Tyrell Gordon at 197 and Isley at HWT.

There were also be several exhibition matches and it is likely veterans like Skudlarczyk at 133, Austin Yant at 165 or 174 and highly-touted redshirt freshman Parker Keckheisen will figure into the starting mix down the road.