Schwab may break dance into 2021 wrestling season

CEDAR FALLS – The odds that Northern Iowa wrestling coach Doug Schwab will break dance Sunday during the Panthers season opener at South Dakota State are good.
Ten months since the Panthers had dreams crushed when the 2020 NCAA Championships in Minneapolis were canceled, UNI will return to the mat for the first time against the Jackrabbits and North Dakota State in Brookings, S.D.
Like his college coaching brethren across the nation, Schwab has been trying to find ways to keep closely connected with his athletes and recruit, remotely, new potential Panthers.
Wednesday, the Panthers held their annual media day and Schwab said he is not holding anything back with how the 2020 season finished fueling his fire.
“We wrestled our whole season and were a week out and you don’t get to wrestle in your national tournament,” Schwab said. “You can never take anything for granted again as far as competition.
“When I get to coach again this weekend … I told the guys you’ve seen me fired up before, but I might be doing break dancing, head stands. I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’m going to be so freaking excited to coach these guys again I will be bursting.”
Entering his 11th season, Schwab may have his youngest and most inexperienced team.
UNI could have nine new starters in its lineup Sunday with senior heavyweight Carter Isley among the only returning starters.
But Schwab says the newness of the team he has does not deserve the disrespect it has received.
“Everyone doesn’t think a whole lot about us or don’t think we are going to be very good or think we have guys that are going to score a whole lot of points at the national tournament,” Schwab said. “I just smile, laugh and go back to work.”
The Panthers did lose a lot. Pinning machine Jay Schwarm as well as all-American Bryce Steiert and No. 1 overall seed at 184 Taylor Lujan. National qualifier Michael Blockhus chose to transfer out of the program.
“I think everyone is just ready to get out there and show all the work they have put in through this crazy summer and fall,” 2020 NCAA qualifier Jack Skudlarczyk said. “We are not huge on looking at rankings, but they are there and we are aware of them. Looking at that, he (Schwab) tells us to let it fuel us.”
UNI had a series of tryouts early and the lineup Schwab is taking to Brookings will see Brody Teske at 125, Kyle Biscoglia at 133, Drew Bennett at 141, Triston Lara at 149, Cayd Lara at 157, Patrick Schoenfelder at 165, Lance Runyon at 174, Keegan Moore at 184, Tyrell Gordon at 197 and Isley at HWT.
There were also be several exhibition matches and it is likely veterans like Skudlarczyk at 133, Austin Yant at 165 or 174 and highly-touted redshirt freshman Parker Keckheisen will figure into the starting mix down the road.
Moore, the transfer from Oklahoma State, who will be the third Moore brother to wrestle for Schwab following Cooper and Paden, was straight forward in his expectations of himself and the other newcomers in the lineup.
Moore has embraced the fact he taking over a weight that in the last two seasons was been held by Drew Foster, the 2019 184-pound national champion, and Lujan, the man favored to win it all a year ago.
“Let’s go back to the question of how are you going to replace the heavy hitter seniors from last year,” Moore said. “Respect to those seniors., they left their mark on the program and will forever be remembered here.
“But we are going to replace those guys. This group is real hungry. In my mind this could be one of the best UNI teams we have ever had. We are ready to go and we have trust in our training. We are ready to let the fur fly.”
Isley agrees.
“We are a hungry, focused, gritty group right now,” Isley said. “We want to get out there and beat somebody else up.
Teske, the transfer from Penn State, may have summed up what most of his teammates are feeling.
“Nothing is for certain, but belief creates opportunity,” Teske said. “I’m back to my roots and I got a lot of stuff to prove. I’m just excited for whatever is ahead.”
DODGER QUARTET: Teske could be one of four Fort Dodge natives in the Panther lineup Sunday along with Bennett, Triston Lara and Cayd Lara.
“That is a cool thing,” Schwab said. “What I will say about that is making the lineup is one thing. They want to have an impact beyond that. Now how about four guys being all-Americans, … national champions together. Let’s move it forward.”
It is believed to be the first time four wrestlers from the same high school to have wrestled in the same Division I lineup since Waterloo West’s Dick Hauser, Leo Thomsen, Lowell Lange and Kent Lange helped led Cornell College to the 1947 NCAA championship.
“It is pretty cool,” Teske said. “The day I transferred I know we talked about it. We sat down and had lunch the first day I got back and it was like, ‘Man, this is real. We can do it.”
“Now, it is pretty cool to have that opportunity.”
HOLSCHLAG NOT READY: Jacob Holchlag, an all-American in 2018, is not expected to contribute in 2021.
Holschlag, a native of La Porte City, has battled several injuries over the past two seasons.
“He is working his way back from injury,” Schwab said. “Unfortunately, I don’t know if we will see him this year, again. He is in the room working every day.
“He’s not going to be in the lineup. We are hoping that sometime in the future he is and if he is not he does an incredible job in the room of keeping the standard.