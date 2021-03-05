Panthers head to Tulsa in search of NCAA berths

When the calendar flipped Monday, Northern Iowa wrestling coach Doug Schwab was a happy guy.
It’s March now, and March is Schwab’s favorite month.
It is a pretty simple given as Saturday the Panthers will begin scrapping at the Big 12 championships in Tulsa, Okla. at the BOK Center as each wrestler starts his quest to reach St. Louis later in March for the Division I wrestling championships.
“It’s a great month,” Schwab said in press conference talking about the two-day Big 12 Championships.
Schwab said the 10 individuals he’s taking are primed and ready to go.
Two Panthers – Brody Teske at 125 and Parker Keckeisen at 184 – earn No. 1 seeds. Carter Isley is seeded second at heavyweight while Triston Lara a149 and Lance Runyon at 174 are seeded fourth.
UNI has not wrestled since it wrestled Iowa State and Arizona State Feb. 14.
“Getting everyone healthy and down there for the first match…that really has been our focus the last three weeks,” Schwab said. “We are ready to roll.”
Jack Skudlarczyk at 133, Ethan Basileat 141, Cayd Lara at 157, Austin Yant at 165 and Keegan Moore at 197 fill out UNI’s 10 entrants.
Schwab held a series of wrestle offs to determine the starter at multiple weights which is a practice he doesn’t like. But in a shortened season and a lot of guys at multiple weights being close, Schwab said he felt there was no other way to do it.
‘It is those guys’ jobs to carry the torch forward for that weight class,” Schwab added. “It is their job to score a whole lot of points and help bring the Big 12 title home for this team.
“The last couple of weeks have been tough because you believe in your guys and see guys get crushed. The biggest losses for me that I know are going to happen just happened. It was the wrestle offs with our guys. I tried to put it into their hands.”
There are 45 bids to the NCAA championships, down nine from last year – 125 (5), 133 (5), 141 (4), 149 (5), 157 (3), 165 (5), 174 (4), 184 (4), 197 (5) and 285 (5).
The 10 Big 12 champions will receive automatic bids and the remaining 35 will be determined by a panel of Big 12 coaches.
There will also be 64 at large bids announced at a later date by the NCAA.
Schwab as well as Oklahoma State coach John Smith have went on the record as saying they are unhappy with how the allocation process was completed.
“The allocations I could tell you and all the Big 12 coaches feel…it wasn’t done well,” Schwab said. “I’m getting off on a rant here, but I don’t think it was done well or thought out well. I think it did the Big 12 a disservice.”
In addition to UNI’s top seeds — Daton Fix of Oklahoma State (133), Ian Parker of Iowa State (141), Boo Lewallen of Oklahoma State (149), David Carr of Iowa State (157), Travis Wittlake of Oklahoma State (165), Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley (174), Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State (197) and Gannon Gremmel of Iowa State (Hwt) are the other top seeds.