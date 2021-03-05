Panthers head to Tulsa in search of NCAA berths

‘It is those guys’ jobs to carry the torch forward for that weight class,” Schwab added. “It is their job to score a whole lot of points and help bring the Big 12 title home for this team.

“The last couple of weeks have been tough because you believe in your guys and see guys get crushed. The biggest losses for me that I know are going to happen just happened. It was the wrestle offs with our guys. I tried to put it into their hands.”

There are 45 bids to the NCAA championships, down nine from last year – 125 (5), 133 (5), 141 (4), 149 (5), 157 (3), 165 (5), 174 (4), 184 (4), 197 (5) and 285 (5).

The 10 Big 12 champions will receive automatic bids and the remaining 35 will be determined by a panel of Big 12 coaches.

There will also be 64 at large bids announced at a later date by the NCAA.

Schwab as well as Oklahoma State coach John Smith have went on the record as saying they are unhappy with how the allocation process was completed.

“The allocations I could tell you and all the Big 12 coaches feel…it wasn’t done well,” Schwab said. “I’m getting off on a rant here, but I don’t think it was done well or thought out well. I think it did the Big 12 a disservice.”