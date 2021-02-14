Panthers drop dual meets to Arizona St, Iowa State

AMES – There were plenty of highlights Sunday for the Northern Iowa wrestling.

Unfortunately, there were just not enough of them for the Panthers as they dropped a pair of duals against Arizona State and Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum.

The Sun Devils topped UNI, 24-10, and ISU won the final two matches to pull out a 23-17 win over the Panthers in the nightcap.

UNI opened with the Sun Devils and after back-to-back wins by Kyle Biscoglia and true freshman Ethan Basile at 133 and 141, ASU rattled off four straight wins and won six of the final seven bouts.

The Panthers only other win came from Parker Keckeisen at 184, a 13-2 major decision over Cade Belshay.

Against Iowa State, the match went back and forth until Marcus Coleman and Gannon Gremmel won the final two matches for the Cyclones.

UNI got a technical fall from Brody Teske at 125 over Aden Reeves, and Triston Lara knocked off returning all-American Jarrett Degen at 149.

Lara was building a big lead when he pinned Dgen in 4 minutes and 30 seconds.