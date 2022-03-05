Panther wrestling in second after session one of Big 12 Championships

TULSA, Okla. - UNI wrestling advanced six wrestlers to the semifinals to hold on to second place in the team standings after the first session of the Big 12 Championships.

Bonus point wins helped the Panthers stay within two points of Oklahoma State in the team standings after the first session.

In the opening match of the tournament for UNI, No. 16 Brody Teske was working on a tech fall but got the fall in 6 minutes, 6 seconds instead for the Panthers. Teske, the reigning Big 12 champion is seeded third at 125 pounds. He earned a spot in the 125-pound semifinals tonight with a 6-5 decision over Iowa State's Kysen Terukina.

At 184 pounds, UNI's other reigning Big 12 champion Parker Keckeisen notched two major decision wins to advance to the semifinals. He beat Air Force's Jake Thompson 14-5 and followed up with a 12-4 major decision over North Dakota State's DJ Parker.

After a first-round bye, Kyle Biscoglia cranked out a 10-2 major decision over No. 31 Tony Madrigal (Oklahoma) at 133 pounds. Lance Runyon (174 pounds)opened with an 8-0 major decision over Jackson Hemauer of Northern Colorado and edged out Hayden Hastings (Wyoming) in a 5-1 decision.

Colin Realbuto delivered UNI's first upset of the tournament with a win over fourth-seeded No. 18 Josh Edmond of Missouri in a 3-1 decision at 149 pounds. Austin Yant also advanced to the 165-pound semifinals with a 4-1 decision over Danny Snediker of Utah Valley.

No. 33 Derek Holschlag opened with a 4-1 decision over Kenny O'Neil of South Dakota State before No. 5 Jared Franek (North Dakota State) bumped him into the consolation bracket in an 8-4 decision.

Also still competing in consolations are No. 23 Cael Happel, who is the sixth seed at 141 pounds, John Gunderson at 197 pounds and heavyweight Tyrell Gordon.

The semifinals concluded after press time. Iowa State was in third place with 54 points.

