Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen drops first collegiate match in national semifinal

Schwab reiterated that Keckeisen wants more.

“There is no consolation prize,” Schwab said. “Hey, good job you kept yourself in that match. No it is like I want to go out and win that match. I love the attitude and I know he will respond.

“He wants to be in the finals. He wants to be a national champion and wants to be beyond that, too.”

The Wisconsin native earned his all-American status and a spot in the semifinals with a hard-fought, 4-2, victory over Virginia Tech’s Hunter Bolen that took two sudden victory overtime periods earlier Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals.

That win made him the 129th all-American in school history.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I feel pretty good. I have been in those deep waters all the time,” Keckeisen said of the close match in the quarterfinals. “Coach puts us in those situations all the time. I was prepared and ready.”

Max Thomsen in 2017 was UNI's last freshman all-American. Thomsen took fifth at 149 in St. Louis.

“The guy keeps his composure incredibly,” UNI head coach Doug Schwab said. “He has done it all year. They went through those ride outs and he really turned up the pace in that second minute. Got to love that a guy continues to attack.”