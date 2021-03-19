Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen drops first collegiate match in national semifinal

ST. LOUIS -- Like he had all season, Parker Keckeisen was on the attack to the very final whistle.
Unfortunately for the Keckeisen, he never could penetrate the defense of Penn State's top-seed Aaron Brooks Friday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Brooks handed the Panther freshman the first loss of his collegiate career, 6-4, in the 184-pound national semifinals at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships.
Keckeisen was seeking to become UNI’s first freshman national finalist since Jim Harmon in 1952.
Keckeisen was not satisfied with his performance against Brooks according to UNI head coach Doug Schwab.
“In talking with him, he is taking ownership of it,” Schwab said of Keckeisen being unable to finish shots against Brooks. “He needed to do more. He has trained at a level to give himself more opportunities throughout the match. I love that is how he took it and is pointing the finger at himself.
“I know he is going to come back strong tomorrow and work to get third.”
Brooks used takedowns in the first period and the second period to build a 5-1 lead.
Keckeisen was on the attack throughout the third and multiple times put himself under Brooks in attempt to rally. However, his only score came with two seconds left.
Schwab reiterated that Keckeisen wants more.
“There is no consolation prize,” Schwab said. “Hey, good job you kept yourself in that match. No it is like I want to go out and win that match. I love the attitude and I know he will respond.
“He wants to be in the finals. He wants to be a national champion and wants to be beyond that, too.”
The Wisconsin native earned his all-American status and a spot in the semifinals with a hard-fought, 4-2, victory over Virginia Tech’s Hunter Bolen that took two sudden victory overtime periods earlier Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals.
That win made him the 129th all-American in school history.
I feel pretty good. I have been in those deep waters all the time,” Keckeisen said of the close match in the quarterfinals. “Coach puts us in those situations all the time. I was prepared and ready.”
Max Thomsen in 2017 was UNI's last freshman all-American. Thomsen took fifth at 149 in St. Louis.
“The guy keeps his composure incredibly,” UNI head coach Doug Schwab said. “He has done it all year. They went through those ride outs and he really turned up the pace in that second minute. Got to love that a guy continues to attack.”
Keckeisen had to work for his win over Bolen.
Midway through the second overtime period after a couple of unsuccessful attacks, Keckeisen sensed an opportunity and seized it. Breaking away from a collar-tie, Keckeisen dropped low and executed a perfect blast double to finish Bolen.
“I heard him breathing heavy,” Keckeisen said. “So, I’m like it is time to go. I felt the opportunity snapping my hands off him and moving my feet. I think I just got to the double. I blacked out for a little bit there.”
Keckeisen quickly came to his senses and celebrated intensely with his corner coaches.
“I was pretty pumped up,” Keckeisen said. “A lot of excitement. I was pretty happy. Roper (assistant coach Lee Roper) and Doug (Schwab) do a lot for me so go slap their hands.”
“He went and earned it,” Schwab said. “Proud of how he competed.”
In the morning quarterfinals, Brody Teske lost a heart-breaker to Central Michigan’s Drew Hildebrandt at 125.
After a scoreless first period, Teske caught Hildebrandt riding too high and scored a reversal for a 2-0 lead. After Hildebrandt choose neutral to open the third, the score stayed 2-0 until the waning seconds when he was able to secure a takedown to force sudden victory.
Then in the overtime period, Hildebrandt re-shot off a Teske attack to win 4-2 with the winning score coming with 17 seconds left.
Teske could not rebound from the quarterfinal loss as he dropped a 9-2 decision to Patrick McKee of Minnesota in the all-American round and fell a win short of all-American status.
In a 149 consolation match in the morning session, Triston Lara dropped a 4-1 decision to Jaden Abas of Stanford and was eliminated. Lara finished 1-2 in his first national tournament.
Austin Yant was also eliminated in his first consolation match at 165. Yant scored late to force sudden victory against Northern Illinois’ Izzak Olejnik but Olejnik hit a go-by early in the overtime period to pull out a 8-6 victory. Yant finished 2-2 in his first national tournament. Both his victories were major decisions.
Carter Isley went 1-1 on the day at 285 and was eliminated with a 10-0 loss to Stanford’s Nathan Traxler one match short of the all-American round. He finishes the tournament 2-2.