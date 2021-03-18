 Skip to main content
Northern Iowa's Brody Teske, Parker Keckeisen reach NCAA quarterfinals
DIVISION I WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Northern Iowa's Brody Teske, Parker Keckeisen reach NCAA quarterfinals

Brody Teske got the ball moving and his Northern Iowa teammates kept it rolling Thursday during the first round of the NCAA Division I wrestling championships at the Enterprise Center in St Louis.

After Teske gave up the opening takedown to Oregon State’s Brandon Kaylor, he went to work and finished early. He escaped quickly and then locked up a cradle and finished the 125-pound match in 2 minutes and 39 seconds

“It is always great when you can start the tournament off with a pin, get things rolling for guys” UNI head coach Doug Schwab said.

UNI went 5-2 in the opening round and is tied for 10th with 8 points.

Iowa, after going 10-0 in the opening round, its first perfect first round since 1992, leads with 19 points.

Riding that wave of early momentum, the Panthers' Triston Lara knocked off 10th-seeded Mike Van Brill of Rutgers, 12-7 at 149. He too trailed early only to trip Van Brill to his back for a six-point move to take a commanding 7-2 lead. He opened the third with a reversal and finished off the victory with another takedown late.

“I know he was the higher seed, blah, blah, blah,” Lara said. “None of that matters to me. I knew if I had fun and wrestled good things would happen, and that is what I did.”

The victory came as no surprise to Schwab.

“When you look at it seed-wise, it is a big win, it is an upset. But anyone in our camp was not surprised one bit how that match went down,” Schwab said.

UNI moved quickly to 3-0 when Austin Yant turned Hofstra’s Ricky Stamm late in the third period to earn a 12-4 major decision in a 165-pound pigtail match.

Yant lost later in the afternoon to Iowa’s Alex Marinelli, 19-6.

Fourth-seeded at 184, Parker Keckeisen used an escape and a stall point to edge Iowa State’s Samuel Colbray, 2-1.

“That is silly that guy is the 29th seed,” Schwab said of Colbray. “Come on. You are telling me there are 28 guys better than him in the bracket? Maybe I get what his record was this year, but that is absolutely ridiculous that match had to go on in the first round. Parker grinded it out and found a way to win. Sometimes that is what you have to do.”

Carter Isley capped off the Panthers morning/afternoon session with a 3-1 decision over Hunter Catka of Virginia Tech at 285. Isley scored the match winner with under 10 seconds to go.

“I like the risks we took and I thought we wrestled hard. We just got to keep doing it,” Schwab said.

The Panthers lost one qualifier before he ever took the mat as Lance Runyon medically forfeited his opening match against Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola at 174.

Runyon had been dealing with a shoulder issue that forced him to forfeit his final two matches at the Big 12 championships.

Schwab said he was optimistic that Runyon was going to be able to wrestle this week. He and his staff had to make a decision eight days ago on whether Runyon would wrestle Thursday.

“For me, I’m always optimistic that a guy can get to the point where he could compete,” Schwab said. “I’m not going to take that away from a guy. If they had rules like they normally had and had an alternate here they would’ve been able to put someone in.

“Man, he tried. He tried to see if he could go, and his body wasn’t ready. It was a spot he earned. He is with this team. He is still around the atmosphere. But you also got to be able to protect yourself."

Iowa State had a rough first round as the Cyclones went 2-6 with wins from David Carr at 157 and Gannon Gremmel at 285.

Carr registered a major decision at 157 over Markus Hartman of Army, 16-2, while Gremmel beat Zachary Knighton-Ward of Hofstra, 5-2.

Second round action begins at 5 p.m. Central. 

-- This story will be updated after tonight's second round

Results

Top Ten

  1. Iowa 33.5, 2. Penn State 28, 3. Missouri 23.5, 4. North Carolina State 21, 5. Oklahoma State 20, 6. Arizona State 19.5, 7. Minnesota 16.5, 8. Michigan 16, 9. Nebraska 14.5, 10. Virginia Tech 14, 11. Ohio State 13, 12. Northern Iowa 12.5, 19. Iowa State 8.5

(Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa)

125 POUNDS

Pigtail: Patrick McCormick (Virginia) dec. Kysen Terukina (Iowa State), 6-2.

First round: Brody Teske (UNI) pinned Brandon Kaylor (Oregon State), 2:39. Spencer Lee (Iowa) technical fall over McCormick, 17-1, 1:33.

Second round: Lee (Iowa) major dec. Killian Cardinale (West Virginia), 15-5. Teske dec. Michael DeAugustino (Northwestern), 2-0.

Consolation first round: Micah Roes (Binghamton) dec. Terukina, 10-4

133 POUNDS

First round: Austin DeSanto (Iowa) technical fall over Paul Bianchi (Arkansas-Little Rock), 19-4. Ryan Sullivan (West Virginia) dec. Zach Redding (ISU), 4-3 TB2.

Second round: DeSanto (Iowa) pinned Sullivan, 1:36

Consolation first round: Paul Bianchi (Ark-Little Rock) dec. Redding (ISU), 9-4.

141 POUNDS

First round: Jayden Eierman (Iowa) technical fall over Cayden Rooks (Indiana), 20-5, 6:19. Colin Valdviez (Northwestern) dec. Ian Parker (ISU), 8-5.

Second round: Eierman (Iowa) dec. Cole Matthews (Pittsburgh), 5-3.

Consolation first round: Parker (ISU) dec. Saul Ervin (SIU-Edwardsville), 4-2 SV.

149 POUNDS

First round -- Max Murin (Iowa) dec. Graham Rooks (Indiana,), 8-7, Triston Lara (UNI) dec. Mike Van Brill (Rutgers), 12-7. Griffin Parriott (Purdue) dec. Jarrett Degen (ISU), 10-7.

Second round:  Murin (Iowa) dec. Ridge Lovett (Nebraska), 5-3. Johnathan Millner (Appalachian St.) dec. Lara (UNI), 9-8.

Consolation first round: Cory Crooks (Arizona State) dec. Degen (ISU), 8-6.

157 POUNDS

First round: Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Caleb Licking (Nebraska), 10-2. David Carr (ISU) maj. dec. Markus Hartman (Army), 16-2.

Second round: Brady Berge (PSU) dec. Young (Iowa), 3-2. Carr (ISU) dec. Will Lewan (Michigan), 10-2.

165 POUNDS

Pigtail: Austin Yant (UNI) maj. dec. Ricky Stamm (Hofstra), 12-4.

First round: Alex Marinelli (Iowa) maj. dec. Yant, 19-6.

Second round: Marinelli (Iowa) dec. Thomas Bullard (NC State), 13-2.

First round consolation: Yant (UNI) dec William Formato (Appalachian St.), 11-2.

174 POUNDS

First round: Mikey Labriola (Neb) med. Forfeit over Lance Runyon (UNI), Michael Kemerer (Iowa) tech. fall over Drew Hughes (Michigan St.), 23-7, 4:06.

Second round: Kemerer (Iowa) tech. fall over Ben Pasiuk (Army), 17-1, 5:06.

184 POUNDS

First round: Parker Keckeisen (UNI) dec. Samuel Colbray (Iowa State), 2-1. Nelson Brands (Iowa) dec. Dominic Ducharme (CSU-Bakersfield), 8-6

Second round: Hunter Bolen (Virginia Tech) dec. Brands, 6-2. Keckheisen (UNI) major dec. David Key (Navy), 16-5.

First round consolation: Colbray (ISU) dec. Christopher Weiler (Wisconsin), 12-4.

197 POUNDS

First round: Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. Nick Reenan (NC State), 9-7 SV. Lucas Davison (Northwestern) dec. Marcus Coleman (Iowa State), 8-3.

Second round: Warner (Iowa) dec. Davison (Northwestern), 3-0.

Consolation first round: Coleman (ISU) dec. Reenan, 6-1

HEAVYWEIGHT

First round: Carter Isley (UNI) dec. Hunter Catka (Virginia Tech), 3-1, Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Zachary Knighton-Ward (Hofstra), 5-2. Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) dec. Jon Spaulding (Edinboro), 9-1.

Second round: Cassioppi (Iowa) dec. Tate Orndorff (Ohio State), 11-0. Gremmel (ISU) dec. Zach Elam (Missouri), 3-1. Mason Parris (Michigan) tech. fall over Isley (UNI), 17-1.

