Northern Iowa's Brody Teske, Parker Keckeisen reach NCAA quarterfinals

The victory came as no surprise to Schwab.

“When you look at it seed-wise, it is a big win, it is an upset. But anyone in our camp was not surprised one bit how that match went down,” Schwab said.

UNI moved quickly to 3-0 when Austin Yant turned Hofstra’s Ricky Stamm late in the third period to earn a 12-4 major decision in a 165-pound pigtail match.

Yant lost later in the afternoon to Iowa’s Alex Marinelli, 19-6.

Fourth-seeded at 184, Parker Keckeisen used an escape and a stall point to edge Iowa State’s Samuel Colbray, 2-1.

“That is silly that guy is the 29th seed,” Schwab said of Colbray. “Come on. You are telling me there are 28 guys better than him in the bracket? Maybe I get what his record was this year, but that is absolutely ridiculous that match had to go on in the first round. Parker grinded it out and found a way to win. Sometimes that is what you have to do.”

Carter Isley capped off the Panthers morning/afternoon session with a 3-1 decision over Hunter Catka of Virginia Tech at 285. Isley scored the match winner with under 10 seconds to go.

“I like the risks we took and I thought we wrestled hard. We just got to keep doing it,” Schwab said.