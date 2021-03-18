Northern Iowa's Brody Teske, Parker Keckeisen reach NCAA quarterfinals

Brody Teske got the ball moving and his Northern Iowa teammates kept it rolling Thursday during the first round of the NCAA Division I wrestling championships at the Enterprise Center in St Louis.
After Teske gave up the opening takedown to Oregon State’s Brandon Kaylor, he went to work and finished early. He escaped quickly and then locked up a cradle and finished the 125-pound match in 2 minutes and 39 seconds
“It is always great when you can start the tournament off with a pin, get things rolling for guys” UNI head coach Doug Schwab said.
UNI went 5-2 in the opening round and is tied for 10th with 8 points.
Iowa, after going 10-0 in the opening round, its first perfect first round since 1992, leads with 19 points.
Riding that wave of early momentum, the Panthers' Triston Lara knocked off 10th-seeded Mike Van Brill of Rutgers, 12-7 at 149. He too trailed early only to trip Van Brill to his back for a six-point move to take a commanding 7-2 lead. He opened the third with a reversal and finished off the victory with another takedown late.
“I know he was the higher seed, blah, blah, blah,” Lara said. “None of that matters to me. I knew if I had fun and wrestled good things would happen, and that is what I did.”
The victory came as no surprise to Schwab.
“When you look at it seed-wise, it is a big win, it is an upset. But anyone in our camp was not surprised one bit how that match went down,” Schwab said.
UNI moved quickly to 3-0 when Austin Yant turned Hofstra’s Ricky Stamm late in the third period to earn a 12-4 major decision in a 165-pound pigtail match.
Yant lost later in the afternoon to Iowa’s Alex Marinelli, 19-6.
Fourth-seeded at 184, Parker Keckeisen used an escape and a stall point to edge Iowa State’s Samuel Colbray, 2-1.
“That is silly that guy is the 29th seed,” Schwab said of Colbray. “Come on. You are telling me there are 28 guys better than him in the bracket? Maybe I get what his record was this year, but that is absolutely ridiculous that match had to go on in the first round. Parker grinded it out and found a way to win. Sometimes that is what you have to do.”
Carter Isley capped off the Panthers morning/afternoon session with a 3-1 decision over Hunter Catka of Virginia Tech at 285. Isley scored the match winner with under 10 seconds to go.
“I like the risks we took and I thought we wrestled hard. We just got to keep doing it,” Schwab said.
The Panthers lost one qualifier before he ever took the mat as Lance Runyon medically forfeited his opening match against Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola at 174.
Runyon had been dealing with a shoulder issue that forced him to forfeit his final two matches at the Big 12 championships.
Schwab said he was optimistic that Runyon was going to be able to wrestle this week. He and his staff had to make a decision eight days ago on whether Runyon would wrestle Thursday.
“For me, I’m always optimistic that a guy can get to the point where he could compete,” Schwab said. “I’m not going to take that away from a guy. If they had rules like they normally had and had an alternate here they would’ve been able to put someone in.
“Man, he tried. He tried to see if he could go, and his body wasn’t ready. It was a spot he earned. He is with this team. He is still around the atmosphere. But you also got to be able to protect yourself."
Iowa State had a rough first round as the Cyclones went 2-6 with wins from David Carr at 157 and Gannon Gremmel at 285.
Carr registered a major decision at 157 over Markus Hartman of Army, 16-2, while Gremmel beat Zachary Knighton-Ward of Hofstra, 5-2.
Second round action begins at 5 p.m. Central.
-- This story will be updated after tonight's second round