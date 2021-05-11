Northern Iowa inks Doug Schwab to contract extension through 2027-28

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – University of Northern Iowa Director of Athletics David Harris has announced the signing of a contract extension for head wrestling coach Doug Schwab through the 2027-28 season.

"Doug has consistently and impressively improved the UNI Wrestling program during his 11-year tenure and has built a team that is among the best in the Big 12 and in the NCAA," Harris said. "Along with his continued success on the mat, he, Allyson and their family have ingrained themselves into the Cedar Valley and the UNI community. We are thrilled to continue to have coach Schwab lead our program into the future."

The extension comes weeks after Schwab had been linked to the then open position at the University of Illinois.

Schwab, the 2020 Big 12 Coach of the Year, has had 60 NCAA qualifiers and 17 All-Americans and he has won 90 dual matches. The Panthers have finished in the top three at the Big-12 championship and have had two champions in three of the last four seasons. The Panthers have had at least one All-American for each of the last eight seasons.