Northern Iowa beats West Virginia to keep streak alive

The University of Northern Iowa racked up its sixth consecutive wrestling dual win with a 31-10 victory over West Virginia Saturday night at West Gym.

On Saturday, they met for the last time this season in the West Gymnasium in Cedar Falls before they start their duals in the larger, more modern McLeod Center. The Panthers made sure it was a good sendoff, going seven-for-ten with two pins and four major decision wins.

The Mountaineers came in strong in the 125-lb. match when their redshirt senior Killian Cardinale forced a major decision against Northern Iowa redshirt sophomore Brody Teske. However, the momentum shifted quickly with two consecutive pins by senior Kyle Biscoglia and freshman Cael Happel. These two wins brought a boost to the Panthers and set the course for the rest of the dual.

“Bonus points are always huge and we talk about them, but the first match didn’t go a certain way we planned, but then the guys respond," Northern Iowa head coach Doug Schwab said. “They did a good job in those matches and in the matches we’re supposed to meet and we’re supposed to beat up on guys we did and we scored points. And like I said, anytime you get pins and bonus points it’s a great thing.”

Redshirt sophomore Colin Realbuto followed up on this success with an 8-5 win over Jeffrey Boyd in the 149 class, followed by a major decision win by redshirt junior Derek Hoschlag in the 157, including four takedowns, to bring the score to 19-4.

West Virginia sophomore Peyton Hall tried to get his team back in the game after intermission with a 4-2 win over Northern Iowa junior Austin Yant, but three major decisions in a row came in the 174, 184 and 197 classes in favor of Lance Runyon, Parker Keckeisen and John Gunderson.

The dual ended with one final win by West Virginia redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgrom over Tyrell Gordon from Waterloo East. Gordon took an injury to his knee and according to Schwab, they don't know his status yet.

Northern Iowa will meet Iowa State next Friday in the McLeod Center, and it's expected to be one of their toughest duals of the year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0