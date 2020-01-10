Lujan wins 100th, but Panthers fall

CEDAR FALLS – It was a bittersweet moment for Taylor Lujan.

The University of Northern Iowa;s 184-pound senior rolled to a 10-3 win over South Dakota State’s Zach Carlson Friday at the West Gym for his 100th career win.

“It is awesome,” Lujan said. “A lot of guys don’t get 100 wins. It is cool to be that guy. I had no idea. It is what it is … a byproduct of the way I’ve wrestled the past four years competing for UNI.”

“One hundred wins at the Division I level is something to be applauded because you know what kind of work that takes,” UNI head coach Doug Schwab added.

But in next instant, Lujan also felt he could’ve done more for his team on a night when the Panthers needed everything they could get.

The Jackrabbits brought the fight to the dual, scoring two falls and a major decision while routing UNI, 25-13, in a Big 12 Conference matchup in front of 1,819 fans.

“I should’ve done more to get bonus points for the guys so that is on me, too,” Lujan said. “They fought hard. They were ready for a scrap and I don’t know necessarily we were. They just fought harder than us.”