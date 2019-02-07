Outdoors
- Student artists in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to participate in the 2019 Iowa Federal Junior Duck Stamp contest.
Entries must be postmarked by March 15.
For more information, go online at www.fws.gov/juniorduck.
Wrestling
- University of Iowa 133-pound wrestler Austin DeSanto has been suspended for one dual after receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following the Hawkeyes’ Feb. 3 win over Nebraska.
“I want to apologize to my opponents and teammates for my actions on the mat,” DeSanto said in a statement. “I know they are disrespectful and there is no excuse.”
DeSanto, who will sit out Friday's meet against Maryland, is 14-1 and ranked third nationally.
- Northern Iowa’s Taylor Lujan was named Big 12 Conference wrestler of the week Monday.
Lujan, a junior from Carrollton, Ga., defeated fifth-ranked Joe Smith of Oklahoma State Friday for his first career win over a top-five opponent. The two-time conference champion has never lost a conference dual meet match.
