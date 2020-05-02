Local briefs

Wrestling
- Three members of the University of Northern Iowa wrestling team were named NWCA Scholar All-American award winners.
Seniors Jay Schwarm, Max Thomsen and Bryce Steiert were all recognized by the association for their combined academic and wrestling performances.
Thomsen earned the award for the fourth time, the first Panther in program history to accomplished that feat. Thomsen held a 3.36 grade point average with a double major in Marketing and Sales Management and Organizational Leadership. Thomsen was 20-8 during his final campaign and was seeded 13th for the NCAA championships.
Steiert joined former UNI wrestlers Nick Baima, Kyle Hansen and Andrew Anderson has three-time scholar-athlete award winners. The Big 12 champion had a 3.26 GBA in Business Administration. Steiert compiled a 27-3 mark and won the 165-pound Big 12 title this season.
Schwarm was honored for the first time and was a 3.07 student with a major in communications. Schwarm led all Division I wrestlers with 16 falls.
