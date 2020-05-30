Local, area sports briefs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wrestling

The University of Northern Iowa wrestling team picked up a pair of recruits in the last two days, both from northeast Iowa.

Thursday, Waverly-Shell Rock state champion Evan Yant announced his decision to join the Panthers program, and then Saturday, Union of La Porte City senior-to-be Adam Ahrendsen announced his commitment to UNI.

Yant was a three-time state medalist for the Go-Hawks, capping off his career with a state title at 152 in February. He finished his career with more than 150 career victories. Yant will join his older brother, Austin, who will be a junior this winter and was the Panthers’ starter this season at 165 pounds, finishing seventh at the Big 12 championships in March.

Ahrendsen won a Class 2A 160-pound title to finishing off a 48-1 season that saw him record 33 pins. A two-time state finalist already, Ahrendsen will be part of UNI’s 2021 recruiting class.

Basketball

The Big 12 and the SEC have announced the matchups for their women’s basketball challenge for the 2020-21 season, with Iowa State set to host South Carolina on December 6.