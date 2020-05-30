Local, area sports briefs

Wrestling
- The University of Northern Iowa wrestling team picked up a pair of recruits in the last two days, both from northeast Iowa.
Thursday, Waverly-Shell Rock state champion Evan Yant announced his decision to join the Panthers program, and then Saturday, Union of La Porte City senior-to-be Adam Ahrendsen announced his commitment to UNI.
Yant was a three-time state medalist for the Go-Hawks, capping off his career with a state title at 152 in February. He finished his career with more than 150 career victories. Yant will join his older brother, Austin, who will be a junior this winter and was the Panthers’ starter this season at 165 pounds, finishing seventh at the Big 12 championships in March.
Ahrendsen won a Class 2A 160-pound title to finishing off a 48-1 season that saw him record 33 pins. A two-time state finalist already, Ahrendsen will be part of UNI’s 2021 recruiting class.
Basketball
- The Big 12 and the SEC have announced the matchups for their women’s basketball challenge for the 2020-21 season, with Iowa State set to host South Carolina on December 6.
“South Carolina coming to Hilton Coliseum will give our fans a chance to see the team that ended last season No.1 in the nation and will be there to start this season,” head coach Bill Fennelly said. “This adds another major test to what will be one of the toughest schedules we have ever faced.”
- University of Iowa men’s basketball forward Patrick McCaffery’s hardship waiver petition has been approved by the Big Ten Conference.
McCaffery saw limited action in the first two games of his true freshman campaign before missing the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to residual health and wellness issues related to his thyroid.
He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon and sophomore Jack Nunge had their hardship waiver petition’s approved earlier this month.
Golf
- Nashua-Plainfield girls’ golf coach Jeff Trost is the 2020 golf recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction Award. Trost will be honored at the 2021 Iowa Girls State Golf Meet.
The IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distinction Award honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession.
Trost has been coaching the golf team at Nashua-Plainfield for 41 seasons. During his tenure, he has guided four girls teams to the Girls State Golf Meet and has had five girls qualify for the state meet as individuals. His girls teams have won seven conference titles and six district & regional team titles.
- Kylee Luther recorded her first career hole-in-one Friday when she aced the 110-yard sixth hole at Walters Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls. Colton Schroeder witnessed the shot.
Football
- Iowa has added Troy to its non-conference football schedule in four years.
The athletic department announced Friday the Hawkeyes will host the Trojans Sept. 14, 2024, at Kinnick Stadium. It will be the teams’ first meeting.
Iowa also announced a change to the 2023 schedule. Home dates with Western Michigan and Utah State have been exchanged from previous contracted dates. Utah State will visit Iowa City on Sept. 2, 2023, with Western Michigan playing at Iowa on Sept. 16.
Baseball/Softball
- Columbus Catholic has released its 2020 baseball and softball schedules.
Baseball
June 15 – At Wapsie Valley (DH), 3:30 p.m.
June 16 – Gladbrook-Reinbeck (JV-V), 3:30 p.m.
June 17 – At Mount Vernon (JV-V), 5 p.m.
June 18 – Sumner-Fredericksburg (JV-V), 3:30 p.m.
June 19 – At Aplington-Parkersburg (JV-V), 5 p.m.
June 22 – At New Hampton (JV-V), 5 p.m.
June 23 – At Mason City Newman (JV-V), 5:30 p.m.
June 24 – Hudson (JV-V), 3:30 p.m.
June 26 – Albia (Riverfront Stadium), 3:30 p.m.
June 27 – Clear Lake (JV-V), 10 a.m.
June 29 – Jesup (JV-V), 3:30 p.m.
June 30 – Union (JV-V), 3:30 p.m.
July 1 – Decorah (JV-V), 3:30 p.m.
July 3 – At Dike-New Hartford (JV-V), 5 p.m.
July 6 – South Hardin (JV-V), 3:30 p.m.
July 8 – Grundy Center (JV-V), 3:30 p.m.
July 9 – At Don Bosco (JV-V), 5 p.m.
Softball
June 15 – At Wapsie Valley (JV-V), 4 p.m.
June 17 – At Don Bosco (JV-V), 5 p.m.
June 19-20 – At Fort Dodge Invitational, TBA
June 23 – Janesville (JV-V), 5 p.m.
June 24 – Hudson (JV-V), 5 p.m.
June 26 – At Solon w/Keokuk (Round robin), 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.
June 29 – Jesup (JV-V), 5 p.m.
June 30 – Union (JV-V), 5 p.m.
July 1 – At Aplington-Parkersburg (V1), 5 p.m.
July 3 – At Dike-New Hartford (JV-V), 5 p.m.
July 6 — At Denver (JV-V), 5 p.m.
July 7 – Sumner-Fredericksburg (JV-V), 5 p.m.
July 9 – At Cedar Falls (JV-V), 5 p.m.
July 11 – At Mason City Newman (JV-V), 10 a.m.
