TULSA, Okla. — Four Iowa State wrestlers and a pair from Northern Iowa will wrestle for Big 12 Conference championships Sunday after making it through Saturday’s opening day undefeated.
Jarret Degen (149 pounds), Chase Straw (157), Sam Colbray (184) and Willie Miklus (197) reached the finals for the Cyclones, while Taylor Lujan (174) and Drew Foster (184) remained in the hunt for championships for UNI.
Degen survived an 11-10 match against Davion Jeffries of Oklahoma in the quarterfinals before handling Henry Pohlmeyer of South Dakota State 8-2 in the semifinals.
Straw won three decisions, including an 11-5 win over UNI’s Paden Moore in the first round. Colbray also won three times by decision on his way to a showdown against Foster for the 184-pound title, and Miklus put together a 7-3 decision, a technical fall and a 6-0 decision to reach the 197-pound final.
Top-seeded UNI 141-pounder Josh Alber was upset in his first match by Chris Sandoval of Northern Colorado, but bounced back to win twice and remain in contention for an NCAA berth.
Panther Jay Schwarm got off to an impressive start at 125, pinning his first two opponent before falling in the semifinals. Jack Skudlarczyk stayed alive at 133 pounds with a pair of consolation wins, while Max Thomsen fell to Pohlmeyer 5-4 in the 149-pound quarterfinals, then won his first consolation match before bowing out.
UNI’s Bryce Steiert reached the 165-pound semifinals where he fell 3-2 to Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley.
Other Iowa State wrestlers still alive include Alex Mackall at 125, Austin Gomez at 133, Ian Parker at 141, Logan Schumacher at 165, Marcus Coleman at 174 and Gannon Gremmel at 285.
Oklahoma State leads the team standings with 129.5 points. Iowa State is second at 92.5 and UNI third at 62.5.
Big 12 tournament
125 POUNDS
First round — Jay Schwarm (UNI) pinned Robert Garcia (Fresno St.), 3:44.
Quarterfinals — Rico Montoya (N. Colo.) dec. Alex Mackall (Iowa St.), 6-0, Schwarm pinned Cole Verner (Wyoming), 4:14.
Semifinals — Brent Fleetwood (N. Dak. St.) dec. Schwarm, 8-2, Nick Piccininni (Okla. St.) maj. dec. Montoya, 15-2.
Consolation quarterfinals — Mackall maj. dec. Garcia, 16-2.
Consolation semifinals — Mackall dec. Mitch Brown (Utah Valley), 4-3.
133 POUNDS
First round — Jack Skudlarczyk (UNI) dec. John Twomey (Air Force), 10-3.
Quarterfinals — Austin Gomez (Iowa St.) maj. dec. Skudlarczyk, 15-4.
Semifinals — Montorie Bridges (Wyoming) dec. Gomez, 6-3, Daton Fix (Okla. St.) dec. Matt Schmitt (W. Virginia), 6-1.
Consolation quarterfinals — Skudlarczyk dec. Rylee Molitor (S. Dak. St.), 8-2.
Consolation semifinals — Skudlarczyk dec. Anthony Madrigal (Oklahoma), 10-6.
141 POUNDS
First round — Chris Sandoval (N. Colo.) dec. Josh Alber (UNI), 5-3.
Quarterfinals — Ian Parker (Iowa St.) maj. dec. Sawyer Degan (N. Dak. St.), 12-4.
Semifinals — Dominick Demas (Oklahoma) dec. Parker, 8-4, Kaid Brock (Okla. St.) dec. Sandoval, 8-3.
Consolation quarterfinals — Alber maj. dec. S. Degan, 11-3.
Consolation semifinals — Alber dec. Sam Turner (Wyoming), 3-2.
149 POUNDS
First round — Max Thomsen (UNI) tech. fall over Jaron Jensen (Wyoming), 17-0.
Quarterfinals — Jarret Degen (Iowa St.) dec. Davion Jeffries (Oklahoma), 11-10, Henry Pohlmeyer (S. Dak. St.) dec. Thomsen, 5-4.
Semifinals — Degen dec. Pohlmeyer, 8-2, Kaden Gfeller (Okla. St.) dec. Kristian Olivas (Fresno St.), 7-2.
Consolation quarterfinals — Thomsen maj. dec. Alec Opsal (Air Force), 12-2.
Consolation semifinals — Jeffries maj. dec. Thomsen, 15-5.
157 POUNDS
First round — Chase Straw (Iowa St.) dec. Paden Moore (UNI), 11-5.
Quarterfinals — Straw dec. Dewey Krueger (Wyoming), 9-5.
Semifinals — Straw dec. Jacob Wright (Fresno St.), 4-0, Justin Thomas (Oklahoma) dec. Luke Weber (N. Dak. St.), 13-8.
Consolation quarterfinals — Wyatt Sheets (Oklahoma St.) dec. Moore, 7-3.
165 POUNDS
First round — Logan Schumacher (Iowa St.) pinned Jeremy Thomas (Oklahoma), 4:21.
Quarterfinals — Branson Ashworth (Wyoming) dec. Schumacher, 7-2, Bryce Steiert (UNI) dec. Isaiah Hokit (Fresno St.), 9-3.
Semifinals — Demetrius Romero (Utah Valley) dec. Steiert, 3-2, Andrew Fogarty (N. Dak. St.) dec. Branson Ashworth (Wyoming), 3-2.
Consolation quarterfinals — Schumacher dec. Macoy Flanagan (N. Colo.), 7-2.
Consolation semifinals — Schumacher dec. Jacob Ward (Air Force), 10-4, SV1.
174 POUNDS
Quarterfinals — Hayden Hastings (Wyoming) dec. Marcus Coleman (Iowa St.) 9-3, Taylor Lujan (UNI) maj. dec. Lorenzo De La Riva (N. Dak. St.), 17-5.
Semifinals — Lujan dec. Kimball Bastian (Utah Valley), 3-1, Jacobe Smith (Okla. St.) maj. dec. Hastings, 18-5.
Consolation quarterfinals — Coleman dec. Randy Meneweather (Air Force), 11-8, SV1.
Consolation semifinals — Coleman dec. Dominic Kincaid (Fresno St.), 9-4.
184 POUNDS
First round — Samuel Colbray (Iowa St.) dec. Jake Thompson (Air Force), 7-1.
Quarterfinals — Colbray dec. Kayne MacCallum (Oklahoma), 11-5, Drew Foster (UNI) maj. dec. Zach Carlson (S. Dak. St.), 11-3.
Semifinals — Colbray dec. Tate Samuelson (Wyoming), 5-2, Foster dec. Dakota Geer (Okla. St.), 6-3.
197 POUNDS
First round — Preston Weigel (Oklahoma St.) tech. fall over Izaak Shedenhelm (UNI), 15-0, 6:09, Willie Miklus (Iowa St.) dec. Anthony McLaughlin (Air Force), 7-3.
Quarterfinals — Miklus tech. fall over Jacob Seely (N. Colo.), 15-0, 3:19.
Semifinals — Miklus dec. Josh Hokit (Fresno St.), 6-0, Weigel maj. dec. Jake Wioodley (Oklahoma), 13-0.
Consolation quarterfinals — Seely dec. Shedenhelm, 4-3.
285 POUNDS
First round — Carter Isley (UNI) maj. dec. Brandon Metz (N. Dak. St.), 11-0.
Quarterfinals — Gannon Gremmel (Iowa St.) dec. Isley, 2-0.
Semifinals — A.J. Nevills (Fresno St.) dec. Gremmel, 3-2, Derek White (Okla. St.) maj. dec. Tate Orndorff (Utah Valley), 10-1.
Consolation quarterfinals — Robert Winters (N. Colo.) dec. Isley, 5-2.
