Iowa State wrestlers stun UNI

“Sam can confirm my story, but I told him in the parking lot while we were coming in for weigh-ins here at 1 p.m. that you are 50-50 in my mind,” Dresser said. “I told him I’m going to read body language if I’m going to put you out there and said I don’t know if I’m going to wrestle you. That truly was the story.

“Then after the 57 match, at the break, I said Colbray, 'Come here, and what do you think?’ And he said, 'I want to fight.’ And so with body language … I could tell by the way he was carrying himself at that moment that he was a guy that needed to wrestle.”

UNI head coach Doug Schwab was complimentary of Iowa State’s fight, but at the same time called out his team for taking its foot off the gas during times when it needed to stomp on it.

Schwab said when Steiert came off the mat that he owned the loss for getting away from what he is good at, which is constantly being on the offensive.

“We've got to give ourselves more opportunities,” Schwab said. “The moment got big in a few situations and you can see it and you have to go back where you are good. You are trained to continue to attack and in certain situations we didn’t.