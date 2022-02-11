Iowa State bests UNI in last-second takedown

The No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones wrestling team added a 12th dual to their winning streak after beating Northern Iowa in a suspense-filled meet that came down to the final seconds of the final match on Friday.

At the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, the Northern Iowa Panthers saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with a 16-15 score in State's favor. It was also the first dual of 2022 to take place in the McLeod Center, and it was held in front of packed stands.

"We lived up to the building," said UNI head coach Doug Schwab. "That was a hell of an exciting game. I thought our guys fought tooth-and-nail for everything."

Northern Iowa took the lead in the first two matches with 125-pound sophomore Brody Teske coming from behind to win over ISU's Kysen Terukina in a 6-3 decision. That was followed by the 133-pound match in which Northern Iowa senior Kyle Biscoglia won in an 8-2 decision against Ramazan Attasauov.

Down 6-0, the Cyclones quickly pivoted, starting with a 9-5 decision by senior Ian Parker over Cael Happel in the 141 match. Senior Jarrett Degan then tied the dual in a 149-pound contest with Colin Realbuto. David Carr then put Iowa State in the lead in an 11-4 match in which Derek Holschlag was able to narrowly avoid a major decision.

Following the intermission, Northern Iowa's 165-pound junior Austin Yant made it a tie dual once more with a win over Isaac Judge. Lance Runyon and Parker Keckeisen also won over Joel Devine and Marcus Coleman respectively.

The tide then turned once again in the 197-pound dual with Iowa State sophomore Yonger Basitda winning against Northern Iowa freshman John Gunderson in a 21-8 major decision, putting them in range of victory.

The dual came down to the 285-pound match. Northern Iowa senior Carter Isley, filling in for an injured Tyrell Gordon, faced Sam Schuyler. Tied with one point each with seconds left, Schuyler made a takedown that gave ISU the last three team points they needed to win the dual.

Northern Iowa will face the University of Wisconsin next Thursday for their last dual of the season.

