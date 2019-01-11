BROOKINGS, S.D. -- Northern Iowa racked up a pin and three technical falls on the way to a 30-10 Big 12 Conference wrestling win at South Dakota State Friday night.
The 14th-ranked Panthers (2-2 overall, 2-0 Big 12) got a first-period pin from Jacob Schwarm at 125 pounds and technical falls from Josh Alber at 141, Bryce Steiert at 165 and Taylor Lujan at 174.
UNI also got wins from Jack Skudlarczyk at 133, Drew Foster at 184 and Izaak Shedenhelm at 285.
In a matchup of top 20 wrestlers, UNI's eighth-ranked Max Thomsen dropped a 2-1 decision to 17th-ranked Jackrabbit Henry Pohlmeyer.
South Dakota State fell to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 duals.
UNI wrestles at No. 11 Nebraska (6-2) Saturday night at 7 p.m.
