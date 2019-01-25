CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa's 16th-ranked wrestling team won eight of 10 matches and scored bonus points in six of those wins during a 38-6 Big 12 win over Northern Colorado Friday in the West Gym.
It was also a big night for Panther 141-pounder Josh Alber, whose 10-6 decision over Christopher Sandoval was the 100th of Alber's collegiate career.
Jacob Schwarm opened the meet with a pin at 125 pounds for UNI. Jack Skudlarczyk followed with a technical fall and after Alber's victory, Max Thomsen added another technical fall.
Bryce Steiert pinned his opponent at 165, Taylor Lujan racked up the Panthers' third technical fall of the night at 174 and Carter Isley capped the meet with a pin at 285 pounds.
UNI improved to 4-4 overall and 4-0 in Big 12 duals while Northern Colorado fell to 4-6 and 0-4. The Panthers host Oklahoma at 2 p.m. Sunday in the West Gym.
