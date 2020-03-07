Cyclones advance four, Panthers two to Big 12 finals

TULSA, Okla. – Iowa State advance four and Northern Iowa two to the Big 12 wrestling championship finals Saturday at the BOK Center.

The Cyclones stand in second place with 92 points as Alex Mackall at 125, Ian Parker at 133, David Carr at 157 and Gannon Gremmel at 285 reached the finals. Oklahoma State leads with 111.5 points, and UNI is third with 90.5.

Panther seniors Bryce Steiert and Taylor Lujan each reached the finals at 174 and 184, respectively.

Steiert opened with a pin of Billy Higgins of Northern Colorado in 3:41, and then scored wins over Air Force’s Cody Surratt (8-0) and Oklahoma State’s Joe Smith (4-1).

Steiert will meet second-seeded Anthony Mantanona in the final.

Lujan beat Ashton Seely of Utah Valley (11-4), before rallying to beat Jacob Thompson of Air Force (11-10) in the quarterfinals. He easily dispatched Iowa State’s Marcus Coleman (4-0) in the semifinals and he will face South Dakota State's Zach Carlson for the championship.