Cyclones advance four, Panthers two to Big 12 finals

TULSA, Okla. – Iowa State advance four and Northern Iowa two to the Big 12 wrestling championship finals Saturday at the BOK Center.
The Cyclones stand in second place with 92 points as Alex Mackall at 125, Ian Parker at 133, David Carr at 157 and Gannon Gremmel at 285 reached the finals. Oklahoma State leads with 111.5 points, and UNI is third with 90.5.
Panther seniors Bryce Steiert and Taylor Lujan each reached the finals at 174 and 184, respectively.
Steiert opened with a pin of Billy Higgins of Northern Colorado in 3:41, and then scored wins over Air Force’s Cody Surratt (8-0) and Oklahoma State’s Joe Smith (4-1).
Steiert will meet second-seeded Anthony Mantanona in the final.
You have free articles remaining.
Lujan beat Ashton Seely of Utah Valley (11-4), before rallying to beat Jacob Thompson of Air Force (11-10) in the quarterfinals. He easily dispatched Iowa State’s Marcus Coleman (4-0) in the semifinals and he will face South Dakota State's Zach Carlson for the championship.
The Panthers have several wrestlers still alive for third – Jacob Schwarm at 125, among those. The second seed was upset by Cody Phippen of Air Force, 4-2, in his opening match, but has bounced back with pins over Jace Koelzer of Northern Colorado (2:34) and Joey Thomas of West Virginia (2:09).
Jack Skudlarczyk at 133, Michael Blockhus at 141, Max Thomsen at 149, Paden Moore at 157 and Carter Isley at 285 will wrestle in the consolation semifinals which begin at 2 p.m. today.
In addition to Steiert and Lujan, Skudlarczyk and Isley, because of the Big 12 NCAA automatic qualifier allocations, have already locked up bids to Minneapolis for the NCAA championships.
The Cyclones have Jarrett Degen at 149, Chase Straw at 165, Sam Colbray at 174 and Coleman at 184 still alive for third.
The finals are slated for 6 p.m.