The rubber has finally met the road.

Almost a year ago I wrote about the University of Northern Iowa’s West Gym, home of the Panther wrestling program.

I was critical of how UNI’s home meets had moved out of the facility and into the much nicer McLeod Center.

I talked about how the Panthers identify as being gritty, and West Gym fits that identity perfectly.

But a hard truth now faces the program and its fans.

West Gym is 98 years old. When it was built it was never intended to be in use nearly a century later, and that is where the situation now lies.

To replace the roof and rebuild the walls to make them structurally sound alone would cost more than $20 million, and there are numerous structural issues. The floor hasn’t been level for years.

A recent walk around the building found the front entrance fenced off and multiple braces supporting the east walls.

So the university is acting with an abundance of caution.

The wrestling team, along with the softball coaching staff and track and field coaching staff, have been displaced until the university can come up with a plan to either extend the life of a gym built in 1925 or build the wrestling program a stand-alone facility.

The word is out, too.

The Panthers recently moved essential equipment to the USA Mat Club training facility on East 19th Street in Cedar Falls to train while the powers to be come up with a better solution.

Administration from the athletic department all the way to the president’s office knows the current situation is unacceptable.

“The program deserves and needs a functional space they can use and that is theirs,” said Pete Moris, UNI’s director of university relations. “We are all certainly conscious of how important the wrestling room is to the culture of any wrestling program.

“The West Gym has been the home of the wrestling program for a very long time. Everybody is very respectful of that. But these are also the times you are faced with the reality of what the building is telling you … it’s telling us it might not be around that much longer.”

The university is working with RDG Planning & Design, which has offices in Iowa City and West Des Moines, to come up with potential design for a new wrestling facility.

Additionally, UNI is working with architects, engineers and other consultants to evaluate the structural integrity of West Gym and whether its life can be extended until a more permanent plan can be developed.

“That is the other piece of that,” Moris said. “What is the potential price tag to make the West Gym safe and certified for occupancy, and how long does that buy you? Those are questions to which we don’t have any definitive answers.

“We have multiple options on the table, and we recognize it is an inconvenience for our student-athletes to be displaced from where they are accustomed to practicing and training.”

There is also the question of fiscal responsibility.

As much as I, the wrestling community and the huge Panther wrestling fan base has an affinity for the West Gym, that doesn’t make it structurally sound.

And if UNI puts money into fixes, will that guarantee the program gets another 10 or 20 years out of the West Gym? Probably not. Would it be wiser to put any funds raised toward a new facility? Probably.

Those are hard words to type. I love the West Gym, and there is no place I’d rather see a match.

Right now, the answers are not what we want to hear. Yes, there is space inside the Wellness and Recreation Center. Yes, there is space in Physical Education Center.

But programs such as men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball also request times in those spaces, which also are used by the student body.

Additionally, any of those spaces would require the team to put down and pick up practice mats after each work out. That’s not optimal.

A question arises about why the university didn’t have a plan in place knowing West Gym’s time was nearing an end.

One answer is the braces on walls of the gym were going to buy time and get the team through the 2023-24 season. Unfortunately, after that work was completed, additional issues were discovered by engineers.

Moris said a more a better temporary situation and a more permanent plan hopefully is coming soon.

“To characterize it, we are considering multiple options for the short term for the wrestling program to be able to train and practice while a long-term solution can be implemented,” Moris said. “We have a lot of potential office space on campus for coaches who have been displaced. Once a decision has been made on a preferred training location, we will work to get that online as quickly as we can.

“We have a Big 12 program that is not only very successful on wrestling mat, but a wrestling program as far as GPA (grade point average) that is one of best on our campus, and one of best in the country. The type of student athletes Doug (Schwab) and his staff recruit … they recruit some phenomenal young men to come to represent UNI. They need a plan. We are working on getting those plans finalized as soon as possible.”