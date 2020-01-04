CEDAR FALLS – Austin Yant’s debut inside the West Gym a month ago didn't go down as memorable.
With a focus on being more tough, Yant’s victory over Utah Valley’s Koy Wilkinson at 165 as part of Northern Iowa’s 32-12 Big 12 victory over the Wolverines Saturday in the West Gym didn’t have the most flash, but it had the most grit.
With a tough, two-minute ride in the second period and an escape in the third, the Panther sophomore from Waverly topped Wilkinson 2-0 to improve to 9-7.
“We talked a lot about being tougher and more gritty,” Yant said.
Specifically, Yant and UNI head coach Doug Schwab pointed to the second period where Wilkinson got to his feet multiple times, but Yant was able to return him to the mat to finish the ride.
“Being gritty … it is in those type of situations,” Yant said. “What did I have, five mat returns or something like that? It is just being grittier.”
UNI got a pin from Jay Schwarm at 125, a major decision from Paden Moore at 157 and technical falls from Bryce Steiert and Taylor Lujan at 174 and 184, respectively, as the Panthers won their first dual in three tries overall.
“Yant … he is competing really hard,” Schwab said. “He is hustling. He is fighting. That ride … that was just fight.”
The night didn’t start great for Schwarm, who gave up a takedown to Will Edelblute in the first five seconds of the opening match. But a quick reversal led to a dominating ride and Schwarm finished off the match in 1 minute, 34 seconds.
The Wolverines answered as NCAA qualifier Taylor LaMont edged Jack Skudlarczyk 4-2, at 133.
But the Panthers took over starting at 141 as Michael Blockhus used a score with 1:11 in the third to take a 4-3 lead over Cameron Hunsaker and then iced it with a two-point turn in his 6-4 win. Max Thomsen got a forfeit at 149, and Paden Moore followed with a major.
Steiert dominated an undersized Grant LaMont, normally a 165-pounder, en route to a 17-0, 4:28 tech fall, and Lujan racked up nine third-period takedowns in his 24-9 rout.
Wrestling just five days after competing at the Midland Championships, Schwab gave his team a passing grade.
“Pretty average,” Schwab said. “I think we did what we were supposed to do. Some of those guys came out ready to wrestle. I love that Lujan scored 18 points in the third period … really a minute and a half. That is kind of an avalanche. That is kind of what he did to that guy.”
The Panthers lost matches against ranked opponents at 133 and heavyweight where Schwab felt his wrestlers could’ve made statements.
“Those are two you kind of circle and say, ‘Hey, let’s go win those matches,” Schwab said. “And, we didn’t do that.”
