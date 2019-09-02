MOVILLE — Woodbury Central’s Wade Mitchell had two requirements as he was narrowing down his college search.
One, he wanted to wrestle at a college with a good business school. Two, he wanted the team he wrestles for to have a family-like atmosphere.
Iowa State, Northern Iowa, Augustana University, Grand View and Morningside all recruited Mitchell and Minnesota was also in contact with the Wildcat senior.
The finalists were UNI, Iowa State and Augustana, all three with good business schools. Out of those three, one wrestling coach and his program kept rising above the other two.
After coming back from an official visit from UNI on Sunday, Mitchell officially committed to wrestle for the Panther head coach Doug Schwab next season.
“I chose UNI because of the culture that the coaching staff has instilled there,” Mitchell said. “Along with the family aspects and academic credentials, UNI just felt like home.”
Schwab enters his 10th season as the coach of the Panthers, who had an individual NCAA national champion this past season with Drew Foster. Nine UNI wrestlers have earned All-American status under Schwab’s watch.
Mitchell said the family aspect of the wrestling program was evident when he visited the team this past weekend.
“UNI did a really good job of making me feel welcome and making me feel like part of the family. I think they did a really good job of making me feel like a good fit,” Mitchell said. “Coach Schwab was always really good about keeping in touch with me ever since this spring when the wrestling season ended.
“I paid attention to the details and noticed how wrestlers there talked about how they are close as a unit and that’s what I was looking for in a college.”
Now that Mitchell has made his college decision, he can focus on the upcoming high school season.
Mitchell is coming off a state title season when he won the Class 1A 145-pound title and he was a state finalist as a sophomore.
After choosing UNI, Mitchell’s next goal is to become a two-time state champion.
“It takes a lot of pressure off me. Now I know where I am going to go and I have it planned out. I don’t have to deal with the pressure of recruiting,” Mitchell said. “I would like to thank my family, the Woodbury Central coaching staff and community and my teammates for all of their support.
“I would not be where I am without them.”
