CEDAR FALLS — College student-athletes perform a balancing act on a daily basis, managing their responsibilities with academics and athletics.

When you look at Northern Iowa wrestler Kyle Biscoglia and what he has done on the mat and inside the classroom, quite frankly it is amazing.

Biscoglia will be competing in his second NCAA wrestling championship beginning Thursday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Two months after the championships end, Biscoglia will graduate with honors from UNI. He could’ve graduated last May after studying biology and chemistry, but he delayed entrance in the University of Iowa’s Carver School of Medicine for a year when he was granted an extra year of eligibility through COVID rules.

In order to remain a full-time student and take advantage of his extra year of wrestling, “Bisco,” as his coaches and teammates call him, picked up a third major, religion.

With that impressive load of classwork, when does Biscoglia have time to wrestle?

“About 3:30 p.m., every day,” he said with a smile. “School and wrestling keep me pretty busy, but it all kind of bleeds into each other … academics and athletics … and having a similar approach to both.”

In Biscoglia’s mind his time at Northern Iowa wasn’t going to be spent as an ordinary student-athlete.

“I’m not trying to just be here wrestling, I’m trying to excel,” Biscoglia adds. “I’m trying to be on the podium here in the Division I national championships, and I’m taking the same mindset into academics. I’m trying to be a national placewinner academic person as well.

“I think having a similar mindset is something that has sharpened me academically, but also bringing that mindset into athletics has also sharpened me there as well.”

Biscoglia has already achieved a high level of success both on the mat and in the classroom.

While he is chasing his first all-American performance in Tulsa, Biscoglia has done so much. He has won nearly 70% of his collegiate matches. He owns five wins over his fellow 133 NCAA qualifiers this season.

Biscoglia is already a two-time Academic all-American, and will most definitely achieve that distinction again this spring.

“We’ve had some bright individuals, no doubt,” UNI head coach Doug Schwab said. “Listen to him (Biscoglia) talk. There is a reason when we have recruits come in, it is, ‘Hey, Kyle can you come over here?’”

“It how he represents the program and how thoughtful and understanding he is. He has done a heck of a job. I think he has had one A-minus in his career, a 3.96, 3.97 and doing extra on top of that. He is one of the brightest individuals we’ve had and has taken care of everything incredibly well and at the highest level.”

Schwab added that Biscoglia’s approach to everything has always been well thought out. When Biscoglia added a third major it was because in addition to striving to be a national champion wrestler, he wants to be a national champion doctor.

“It was a minor,” Biscoglia said of religion. “When I turned it from a minor to major, it turned out to be exactly enough credits for me to be a full-time student this year, so it worked out perfectly.

“And those classes I’m really interested in, too. They are a lot different than the science classes I’m taking. But I think in the future it is something that is going to help me be a better doctor and really connect with patients and people.”

While there isn’t much Biscoglia hasn’t accomplished academically, he does have some boxes to check off this week in Tulsa in terms of wrestling.

Seeded 16th at 133, Biscoglia has a lot of work to complete in order achieve the goal of standing on the podium as an all-American on Saturday at the conclusion of the championships.

“I only got one competition left, so it is just going out and making it be the wrestling that I’m capable of,” Biscoglia said. “I’ve been wrestling since the first grade. I can’t imagine the minutes, hours and days … I’ve spent on the mat thinking about wrestling. I’m trying to fit all that training into one weekend, but really one match, one period, one position. That is what I’m looking for.

“Just trying to squeeze all the work I’ve put in throughout my wrestling career into these next couple of matches. That is the goal. Just let all the work I have done for so many years … let that work go out and shine. … If I do that I think it translates to a good number on the podium.”

Biscoglia has shown over and over again he is capable of those type of performances.

To open the season, he lost a second-round match at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Open, only to win six consecutive matches, four of them over ranked opponents on his way to a third-place finish.

That is just one example.

Schwab says nothing will surprise him with Biscoglia, because in his eyes the Waukee native is already a champion.

“He is going to do some incredible things outside of wrestling, but he has another … few days … to achieve things in this sport. I think he is going to go out in a good way,” Schwab said.

