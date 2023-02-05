MORGANTOWN, W.V. – No. 14 Northern Iowa won six of 10 matches as the Panthers topped West Virginia, 20-12, in Big 12 Conference wrestling action Sunday.

Cael Happel at 141 and Parker Keckeisen at 184 each earned major decisions as UNI (7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Big 12) won their second straight conference dual.

Happel topped Jordan Titus, 13-4, and Keckeisen rolled to a 14-4 win over Anthony Carman, his team-leading 12th bonus-point win of the season.

The Panthers also picked up the wins by Kyle Biscoglia at 133, Colin Realbuto at 149, Lance Runyon at 174 and Kalob Runyon at 197. Realbuto's win was his 50th of his career as he improved to 15-4 on the season.

UNI returns to action Friday when it hosts third-ranked Iowa State at the McLeod Center.