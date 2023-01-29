College wrestling: UNI shows strong response to loss, down Sooners

CEDAR FALLS – There was just one key thing Northern Iowa wrestling coach Doug Schwab wanted to see Sunday when his Panthers hosted Oklahoma in a Big 12 Conference dual meet at the McLeod Center.

Following a disappointing loss to Oklahoma State Saturday night at home, Schwab expected his team to answer the bell against the Sooners.

From top to bottom, UNI delivered as the Panthers won their sixth-consecutive dual over Oklahoma, 23-12.

The Panthers won six of the 10 matches, and three of their wins came via bonus, and had 11 takedowns to five for the Sooners.

“The effort was solid,” Schwab said. “It…short turnaround, yeah. But to me that is what great teams do, what great competitors do. If we are gritty SOB’s like we say we are than that is exactly how you respond.”

Down early after Oklahoma’s Joey Prata edged UNI’s Kyle Gollhofer, 2-0, at 125, one of the examples of a great competitor responding to a disappointing result occurred at 133.

Kyle Biscoglia dropped an 8-1 decision to three-time national finalist Daton Fix Saturday, but that was all forgotten Sunday as Biscoglia scored early on Wyatt Henson before he turned the freshman to his back and pinned him in 2 minutes.

Biscoglia said a strong crowd at the McLeod Center helped him seal the deal.

“It is always exciting when you get a pin,” Biscoglia said. “It gets little atmosphere in here. I get the ball and chain, get the chicken wing, and I can just hear the place erupt with noise and kind of gives you an extra boost of energy.”

Biscoglia added responding Sunday is a great example of what needs to happen in the postseason.

“I think we wrestled pretty good across the board,” Biscoglia said. “I think one of things we talked about last night was having a short memory, being able to respond, myself included

“If you have a loss in the evening whether it is the Big 12s or NCAA tournament, you might be wrestling the next morning, the next afternoon…you get those real opportunities where a match didn’t go your way and you are able to come back and respond. This is all good experience leading up to the end of the year.”

UNI also got a major decision from Austin Yant at 165, erasing a frustrating Saturday individual result, and Noah Glaser at 197, responding to adversity of not being in UNI’s lineup on Saturday.

Yant beat Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, 13-1, while Glaser put it to Carson Berryhill, 9-1.

“We had guys who had a loss or win, those guys came out ready and focused,” Schwab said. “You have to be able to turn the page so to speak and if you are going to be a great competitor that is what great competitors do.

“As a team I think we did a damn good job of that. Yant, that was a rough way things went last night, and he could’ve felt sorry for himself and no way, shape or form did that. Glaser, you know what, Voelker (Wyatt) got the call last night and he went out and basically to me he was like coach I should be the guy. I should be the guy every time. Those are kind of responses you want to see.”

Colin Realbuto won a thriller at 149, using a reversal in the closing seconds to beat John Wiley at 149, 7-6. While Derek Holschlag and Parker Keckeisen picked up workman-like victories at 157 and 184, respectively.

While pleased with the overall performance, Schwab added there were plenty of examples from the weekend that show the Panthers are not post-season ready.

“In some of the matches we lost we didn’t get off bottom,” Schwab said. “We’ve done a pretty good job of getting off bottom as a team, but they were cross-body riding us pretty good so we got to put some more time with it…think we got exposed in a few positions we have to make sure don’t continue to beat us.”

UNI returns to action Friday when it host Cal Baptist at 7 p.m.