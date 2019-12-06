LAS VEGAS -- Max Thomsen, Bryce Steiert and Taylor Lujan led a strong showing by the University of Northern Iowa wrestling team Friday on the opening day of the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.
All three Panther veterans advanced to the semifinals.
Thomsen went 3-0 with an 11-3 major decision, an 8-4 win over Oklahoma's Jacob Butler and a 5-4 victory over Northwestern's Yahya Thomas.
Steiert started with a pin, then majored Virginia Tech's Cody Hughes 12-1 and edged Fresno State's Jackson Hamauer.
Lujan also opened with a pin, finishing his Citadel opponent in the first period. He added a 10-1 rout of Ohio State's Gavin Hoffman and a 10-8 decision over Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals.
Five more UNI wrestlers remain alive in the consolation bracket.
Jay Schwarm fell in the second round to Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern 4-2, but came back with his second and third pins of the day to stay in the tournament at 125 pounds.
Jack Skudlarczyk had a decision and a technical fall at 133, Michael Blockhus recovered from a 12-5 loss to Nebraska's Chad Red in the first round with three straight wins, Keaton Geerts had a pin and a major and is in the hunt for a podium finish at 157 and Carter Isley won his first two matches before falling in the quarterfinals.
