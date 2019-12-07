LAS VEGAS — Bryce Steiert led a group of six University of Northern Iowa placewinners as the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational concluded Saturday.
Steiert was second at 174 pounds. He rolled into the finals with an 11-2 win over Arizona State’s Anthony Valencia, but fell to Purdue’s Dylan Lydy 3-1 in the championship match.
Max Thomsen and Taylor Lujan lost in the semifinals for the Panthers. Thomsen fell 4-2 in overtime and then again by the same score in the consolation semifinals, but took fifth. Lujan dropped an 8-4 match in the semis, won his consolation semi, then fell to Virginia Tech’s Hunter Bolen 9-7. Lujan defeated Bolen in the quarterfinals.
Carter Isley placed sixth for UNI at 285 pounds, Michael Blockhus was sixth at 141, including a 6-4 win over seventh-ranked Tariq Wilson of North Carolina State, and Jay Schwarm was seventh at 125 pounds.
UNI finished fourth in the team standings with 94 points. Nebraska won with 118, followed by Ohio State (109.5) and Arizona State (103).
Iowa State’s top finish was a third place by David Carr at 157 pounds. He fell to Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin in the semifinals, 9-3. Todd Small (133 pounds), Ian Parker (141) and Gannon Gremmel (285) were fourth for the Cyclones.
UNI also had several wrestlers competing at the Buena Vista Open. Kyle Biscoglia, Parker Keckeisen and Tyrell Gordon earned championships, while Kaleb Olejniczak, Derek Holschlag and Patrick Schoenfelder placed third.
Wartburg also sent a group to the Buena Vista Open with Kobe Woods placing third at 197 pounds for the Knights’ top finish.
UPPER IOWA 28, U-MARY 6: Upper Iowa drropped just two matches as the Peacocks completed a weekend sweep of Northern Sun Conference dual meets.
Philip Ihde, Justin Folley, Dalton Hahn and Nick Baumler racked up major decisions for Upper Iowa.
RAM DUALS: Luther picked up a pair of victories at Saturday’s Ram Duals.
The Norse topped Wisconsin-Steven’s Point 25-15 and Cornell 24-9. Sam Camacho (125), Tyler DiFiore (133), Marcus Mandler (141) and Teagen Miller (157) won a pair of matches each for Luther.
Summaries
UPPER IOWA 28, U-MARY 6
125 — Philip Ihde (UIU) maj. dec. Jeremy Leintz, 13-5, 133 — Justin Folley (UIU) maj. dec. Laken Boese, 12-3, 141 — Ryan Schmalen (UIU) dec. Trevor Fauver, 5-2, 149 — Chance Throndson (UIU) dec. Devin Steidler, 7-5, SV1, 157 — Mac Spotts (UIU) dec. Payton Hume, 8-3, 165 — Dante Springsteen (Mary) dec. Brock Benitz, 6-1, 174 — Austin Eichmann (Mary) dec. Dalton Nelson, 2-1, 184 — Dalton Hahn (UIU) maj. dec. Grant Litke, 10-1, 197 — Nick Baumler (UIU) maj. dec. Gerardo Jaime, 10-2, 285 — Triston Westerlund (UIU) dec. Dominic Tudor, 3-1.
