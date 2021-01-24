College wrestling: UNI responds in big way with 23-13 win over Oklahoma

“I think our guys after the intermission really responded,” Schwab said. “Responded…we have to be willing to do a little bit more. Pat got the ball rolling and Runyon wrestled fearless.”

The good vibes got started early for the Panthers (3-1).

Teske gave up the first score to Mason Naifeh, but controlled the match the rest of the way en route to a 12-3 win at 125. Biscoglia followed with his upset before the Sooners built momentum with their string of three wins entering the break.

Schoenfelder, while the margin of victory was only three, set the tone for the second half as he used several strong mat returns to beat Stiles before Runyon brought the crowd at the McLeod Center to their feet.

Runyon got into several scrambles with No. 11-ranked Anthony Mantanona.

Trailing, Runyon twice locked up a cradle. The first time Mantanona was able to break it. The second the match was over before he had a chance.

“I just know when I get my hands locked up I have some pretty good thoughts going through my head,” Runyon said.

Following Runyon’s lead, Keckeisen looked strong from start to finish during a 20-8 win over Derrien Roberts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}