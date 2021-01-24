College wrestling: UNI responds in big way with 23-13 win over Oklahoma

CEDAR FALLS — What a difference a week made for the Northern Iowa wrestling team.
After having the pace pushed against them in a loss to Missouri last Sunday in Ames, the Panthers were the ones on the prowl in their return to the mat.
Major decisions by Brody Teske at 125 and freshman Parker Keckeisen at 184, as well as a thrilling pin by Lance Runyon at 174, carried UNI to a 23-13 victory over Oklahoma Sunday inside the McLeod Center.
Ten months since the Panthers had dreams crushed when the NCAA canceled the 2020 NCAA Championships in Minneapolis, UNI will return to the mat for the first time against the Jackrabbits and North Dakota State in Brookings, S.D.
It was a double dual day as Iowa State edged the Sooners, 18-16, in the first dual.
“Just to respond,” said Runyon of the message from head coach Doug Schwab after last week’s 34-6 loss to the Tigers.
“We kind of got our butts kicked last week. There wasn’t much energy. Guys were kind of down and this week our goal was to be there for one and other and make sure we were up and cheering and getting ready to go from the first whistle.”
UNI won six of the 10 matches with each of the wins exceptional in their own terms.
Kyle Biscoglia beat No. 15 Anthony Madrigal at 133, 3-1.
After the Sooners had won three straight matches to take a 10-7 lead at the midway point, Patrick Schoenfelder put together a strong performance during a 4-1 decision against Jake Stiles at 165 to tie the dual at 10-all.
“I think our guys after the intermission really responded,” Schwab said. “Responded…we have to be willing to do a little bit more. Pat got the ball rolling and Runyon wrestled fearless.”
The good vibes got started early for the Panthers (3-1).
Teske gave up the first score to Mason Naifeh, but controlled the match the rest of the way en route to a 12-3 win at 125. Biscoglia followed with his upset before the Sooners built momentum with their string of three wins entering the break.
Schoenfelder, while the margin of victory was only three, set the tone for the second half as he used several strong mat returns to beat Stiles before Runyon brought the crowd at the McLeod Center to their feet.
Runyon got into several scrambles with No. 11-ranked Anthony Mantanona.
Trailing, Runyon twice locked up a cradle. The first time Mantanona was able to break it. The second the match was over before he had a chance.
“I just know when I get my hands locked up I have some pretty good thoughts going through my head,” Runyon said.
Following Runyon’s lead, Keckeisen looked strong from start to finish during a 20-8 win over Derrien Roberts.
Keckeisen scored three takedowns in each period and was still attacking when the final whistle blew.
“Parker was all gas all the time. That is how he wrestles, how he trains,” Schwab said.
The Panthers won four of the last five. Carter Isley closed out the win with a 3-2 decision over Josh Heindselman.
UNI returns to action Saturday at 3 p.m. against Oklahoma State in the McLeod Center.
“Happy with the response of our team,” Schwab said. “It was a good win for us in response to last week.”
In a tight opener, Iowa State won six of 10 matches to overcome an Oklahoma pin and major decision and beat the Sooners, 18-16.
The dual came down to the final match where Gannon Gremmel scored a 5-4 victory in a tiebreaker to beat Heindselman at 285.
“He is a pretty good closer,” Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser said of Gremmel. “I like having him at the end.
“Give credit to the Oklahoma kid for fighting, being undersized…figuring it out how to make it close. Gannon ended up winning in the end, and I’ve talked about with him that sometimes you have to figure out how to get your hand raised at the end.”
The Cyclones also got wins from Kysen Terukina at 125, Ian Parker at 141, David Carr at 157, Isaac Judge at 165 and Julien Brodersen at 174.
Terukina scored with 15 seconds left to beat Naifeh to open the dual, and then in a battle of Top 10 opponents, Parker, ranked eighth, scored with 32 seconds left to beat fifth-ranked Dom Demas, 4-3.
“Happy to get that takedown and get in a tough ride on a tough guy,” Parker said. “That is definitely something you are going to have to do to get on the podium in March.”
Summaries
IOWA STATE 18, OKLAHOMA 16
125 – Kysen Terukina (ISU) dec. Mason Naifeh, 6-4, 133 – Anthony Madrigal (OU) dec. Zach Redding, 3-2 UTB, 141 – Ian Parker (ISU) dec. Dom Demas, 4-3, 149 – Mitch Moore (OU) pinned Ben Monroe, 1:01. 157 – David Carr (ISU) dec. Justin Thomas, 4-0. 165 – Isaac Judge (ISU) dec. Jake Stiles, 4-1, 174 – Julien Broderson (ISU) dec. Anthony Mantanona, 4-3. 184 – Darrien Roberts (OU) dec. Tate Battani, 5-3. 197 – Jake Woodley (OU) major decision over Yonger Bastida, 12-0. Hwt. – Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Josh Heindselman, 5-4 UTB.
NORTHERN IOWA 23, OKLAHOMA 13
125 – Brody Teske (UNI) major dec. Naifeh, 12-3. 133 – Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) dec. Madrigal, 3-1. 141 – Demas (OU) major dec. Drew Bennett, 14-3. 149 – Moore (OU) dec. Triston Lara, 3-1. 157 – Justin Thomas (OU) dec. Derek Holschlag, 7-3. 165 – Patrick Schoenfelder (UNI) dec. Jake Stiles, 4-1. 174 – Lance Runyon (UNI) pinned Mantanona, 2:09. 184 – Parker Keckeisen (UNI) major dec. Roberts, 21-9. 197 — Woodley (OU) dec. Tyrell Gordon, 4-0. Hwt – Carter Isley (UNI) dec. Heindselman, 3-2.