CEDAR FALLS — With a huge dual on the horizon, Northern Iowa’s wrestling team did not lift its foot off the accelerator Sunday.
Using four bonus-point wins, including a thrilling pin by Jay Schwarm at 125 pounds to kick off the meet, the Panthers scored a decisive 28-9 victory over Oklahoma Sunday at the West Gym.
The victory gave UNI the series lead over Oklahoma, 9-8, and it was the Panthers’ largest margin of victory over the Sooners since the 1950 NCAA national championship team won by a 24-5 margin.
UNI, ranked 19th, improved to 5-4 overall and 5-0 in the Big 12 with a showdown against No. 4 Oklahoma State Friday in Stillwater, Okla.
“There were some great moments,” UNI head coach Doug Schwab said of Sunday’s performance.
The three featured matches were at 141, 149 and 174, but the bout between Schwarm and Christian Moody took a back seat to nothing.
An early takedown and hard return to the mat by Moody stunned Schwarm and forced him to take an injury timeout. But after Schwarm shook off the cobwebs, he hit a six-point move on the edge in the final 15 seconds to take a 7-4 lead.
In the second period, Moody reversed Schwarm to his back for a 10-8 lead, only to see Schwarm secure a cradle from the standing position and eventually work it into a fall in 4 minutes, 12 seconds.
It was Schwarm’s 29th career pin, which lands him inside UNI’s all-time top 10, and it avenged a pair of losses to Moody.
Schwab said it showed great resolve to shake off getting the wind knocked out.
“He got put down hard, and that is what that guy should do, but being able to get back on the horse is really important and then kind of getting the tone set for the team,” said Schwab.
Josh Alber won his 12th consecutive match at 141 to improve to 23-4 when he hit a low single, worked to cover Dom Demas’ hips and then rode Demas out for a 5-4 win in the only match featuring two-ranked wrestlers. Alber came in at No. 8 and Demas No. 11.
It was the same takedown and finish Alber used to tie the match at 3-all in the second after falling behind early. He credited training partner Derek Holschlag.
“I was excited to wrestle a young guy that is on the rise, with kind of an unorthodox style,” Alber said. “I told Derek ... I told him after the match I owe so much to you because that is a position we have been working on the last three weeks, and just really familiar for me to be on the edge and to have to finish.”
Max Thomsen once again showed off his offensive abilities as he registered a 13-4 major decision over three-time NCAA qualifier Davion Jefferies at 149. After losing at Missouri two weeks ago, Thomsen has rattled off a pair of technical falls and Sunday’s major decision.
“I’ve just tried to go back to consistency and keeping it simple,” Thomsen said. “I’m just trying to go out and wrestle instead of worrying about winning or losing, getting back to pushing the pace, firing off attacks, and a lot of good things have been happening.”
Bryce Steiert added an 18-1 technical fall at 165 over Hayden Hanson, and Drew Foster had a 12-4 major over Kayne MacCallum.
Taylor Lujan at 174 and Carter Isley at heavyweight were also winners for the Panthers.
“Max, the last time these guys were in town that guy beat him,” Schwab added. “For him to get bonus points was really good. Steiert put a hammering on top, Foster hit some real good attacks.”
Now it is on to the Cowboys.
“That is obviously a big dual,” said Schwab. “They are the highest-ranked team in the Big 12 and they are a good team, setting the mark for the Big 12.”
UNI 28, Oklahoma 9
125 — Jay Schwarm (UNI) pinned Christian Moody, 4:12. 133 — Tony Madrigal (OU) dec. Jack Skudlarczyk 6-4. 141 — Josh Alber (UNI) dec. Daom Demas 5-4. 149 — Max Thomsen (UNI) major dec. Davion Jefferies, 13-4. 157 — Justin Thomas (OU) dec. Paden Moore, 6-3. 165 — Bryce Steiert (UNI) technical fall over Hayden Hanson, 18-1, 4:45. 174 — Taylor Lujan (UNI) dec. Anthony Mantanona, 13-10. 184 — Drew Foster (UNI) maj. dec. Kayne MacCallum, 12-4. 197 — Jake Woodley (OU) dec Tyrell Gordon 4-2. 285 — Carter Isley (UNI) dec. Jake Boyd, 7-1.
Officials — Derek Lark and Curt Frost. Att. — 1,794.
