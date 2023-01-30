College wrestling: UNI drops dual against Oklahoma State, Voelker makes debut

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa fell to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 action as the No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowboys escaped Cedar Falls with a 19-17 dual win, Saturday.

The Panthers won five of the 10 matches in the dual, but a Wyatt Sheets victory via fall (6:28) over Austin Yant at 165 proved the difference.

UNI head coach Doug Schwab said he felt the Panthers lost a winnable dual because they struggled to respond to consistent pressure from the Cowboys.

“When you get punched in the mouth, you have to punch back,” Schwab said. “Some of those situations, I think we thought they were going to back off and they did not. They are not going. They are very competitive. They are not going to back off. It is a meet that there is no way we should lose.”

Despite falling behind 16-10 after Sheets win at 165 and a win by Cowboys All-American Dustin Plott at 174, the Panthers nearly wrestled their way back into the lead.

Trailing 16-10 in the team race, UNI’s All-American, Parker Keckeisen, managed a major decision victory over Gavin Stika at 184. Keckeisen made quick work of the redshirt senior and won 20-6. Keckeisen’s win cut the Cowboys’ lead to 16-14 with two matches to go.

At 197, UNI true freshman Wyatt Voelker made his college duals debut.

Although it was his first taste of collegiate duals action, Voelker earned a 14-2 career record during the Panthers’ early season tournaments as he wrestled unattached. He last appeared in the Soldier Salute at the end of December in which he finished 3-2.

“This is one where we were like ‘Let’s see what he can do,’” Schwab said. “It is a big match. It is a big situation. I thought he handled it well. There was nothing where it looked like he was not ready for it.”

The West Delaware product’s first foray into collegiate dual action got off to a unique start as he was not projected to wrestle on Saturday.

Voelker got the call on Friday night from Schwab which informed him that he would debut against the Cowboys.

“I am mentally prepared for it all,” Voelker said. “I am always ready when he taps on the glass and brings me out. So, I was excited.”

Despite his excitement, Voelker said he focused on staying calm going into his match against Oklahoma State junior Luke Surber.

“There is a quote that Roper was using,” Voelker said. “’You have stay calm until you are in and then jump in the fire.’ You have to stay out of the fire until it is your turn to jump in.”

After an early injury timeout delayed the match, Voelker got his chance to enter the fire.

Despite describing himself as flat out of the timeout, Voelker and Surber battled to a stalemate through the first two periods. Surber gained the upper hand with an escape in the third period and appeared headed for a 1-0 victory as the pair entered the final minute of action.

However, with 44 seconds remaining in the match, Voelker managed to tie things up with an escape.

Surber managed to pick up one more point in the final 30 seconds to pick up the win by decision 3-2.

“I will keep that one in the back of my head,” Voelker said. “Remember it. Remember this night. Try not to let it ever happen again and I do not think it will.”

With Voelker’s narrow loss at 197, UNI entered the heavyweight bout trailing 19-14 which put UNI redshirt junior Tyrell Gordon in a situation in which he needed a pin to give the Panthers the win.

Gordon said he wanted to get out to an early lead to give himself a chance at landing the pin.

“I knew a pin would win us the dual,” Gordon said. “So, I tried to secure the individual win and then see if I could go out there and get a pin. The idea was maybe two or three takedowns in the first and the rest of the match I could look for something.”

Gordon did not get the quick start he hoped for, but came seconds away from the pin as he managed to get Oklahoma State sophomore Konner Doucet out of position in the third period. Doucet fought off the pin and held on to give the Cowboys the win although Gordon won via decision, 3-2.

“He went for it on that edge,” Schwab said. “If he could over back on top, it was going to be close. That is a hard thing when that guy knows that situation…That is on us though. We should not put him in that situation where we need bonus points. That is a lot to ask from your guys that you have to get bonus points. He gave everybody a rush.”

The Panthers will be right back in action on Sunday as the Panthers host Oklahoma at 2 p.m.

Schwab said UNI needs to have a short memory and come back just as hungry tomorrow.

“In less than 24 hours, we have another chance,” Schwab said. “You have to be able to respond to challenges and, if you get beat, something that happens as a competitor, you cannot wait…I want to get that taste out of my mouth.”

No. 10 Oklahoma State 19, No. 15 Northern Iowa 17 125 | Kyle Gollhofer (UNI) major dec. Zach Blakenship (OSU), 14-5 133 | Daton Fix (OSU) dec. Kyle Biscoglia (UNI), 8-1 141 | Carter Young (OSU) major dec. Cael Happel (UNI), 15-7 149 | Colin Realbuto (UNI) dec. Victor Vionovich (OSU), 5-4 157 | Derek Holschlag (UNI) sudden victory-1 over Kaden Gfeller (OSU), 6-4 165 | Wyatt Sheets (OSU) pins Austin Yant (UNI), 6:24 174 | Dustin Plott (OSU) dec. Lance Runyon (UNI), 7-3 184 | Parker Keckeisen (UNI) major dec. Gavin Stika (OSU), 20-6 197 | Luke Surber (OSU) dec. Wyatt Voelker (UNI), 2-1 285 | Tyrell Gordon (UNI) dec. Konner Doucet (OSU), 3-2

Photos: UNI wrestling vs. Oklahoma State, Jan. 28 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 1 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 2 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 3 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 4 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 5 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 6 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 7 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 8 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 9 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 10 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 11 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 12 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 13 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 14 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 15 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 16 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 17 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 18 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 19 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 20 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 21 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 22 WR UNI vs. Oklahoma St 23