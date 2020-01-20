College wrestling: UNI downs Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo – Northern Iowa won seven of 10 bouts as the Panthers soared past Air Force Sunday in a Big 12 Conference dual meet, 28-12.

Taylor Lujan and Jay Schwarm each registered pins, and Bryce Steiert had a major decision to lead the way for the Panthers (4-3 overall, 3-1 in Big 12).

At 125, Schwarm pinned Graham Shore in 1 minute and 46 seconds, and Lujan decked Jacob Thompson in 4:48 at 184. Steiert racked up a 13-0 decision over Cody Surratt at 174.

Also victorious for the Panthers were Max Thomsen at 149, Derek Holschlag at 157, Drew Bennett at 133 and Michael Blockhus at 141.

UNI returns to action Saturday when it hosts Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. inside the McLeod Center.

