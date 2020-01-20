You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
College wrestling: UNI downs Air Force
0 comments
COLLEGE WRESTLING

College wrestling: UNI downs Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo – Northern Iowa won seven of 10 bouts as the Panthers soared past Air Force Sunday in a Big 12 Conference dual meet, 28-12.

Taylor Lujan and Jay Schwarm each registered pins, and Bryce Steiert had a major decision to lead the way for the Panthers (4-3 overall, 3-1 in Big 12).

At 125, Schwarm pinned Graham Shore in 1 minute and 46 seconds, and Lujan decked Jacob Thompson in 4:48 at 184. Steiert racked up a 13-0 decision over Cody Surratt at 174.

Also victorious for the Panthers were Max Thomsen at 149, Derek Holschlag at 157, Drew Bennett at 133 and Michael Blockhus at 141.

UNI returns to action Saturday when it hosts Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. inside the McLeod Center.

+2 
UNI logo 2014
+2 
Jay Schwarm

Jay Schwarm
+2 
Taylor Lujan

Lujan

UNI 28, Air Force 12

149 – Max Thomsen (UNI) dec. Dylan Martinez, 4-0, 157 – Derek Holshlag (UNI) dec. Trey Brisker, 7-4, 165 – Randy Meneweather II (AF) dec. Austin Yant, 7-4, 174 – Bryce Steiert (UNI) dec. Cody Surratt, 13-0, 184 – Taylor Lujan (UNI) pinned Jacob Thompson, 4:48, 197 – Casey Jumps (AF) dec. Noah Glaser, 1-0, Hwt. – Kayne Hutchison (AF) pinned Bryce Esmoil, 2:32, 125 – Jay Schwarm (UNI) pinned Graham Shore, 1:46, 133 – Drew Bennett (AF) dec. Jared Van Vleet, 9-7, 141 – Michael Blockhus (UNI) dec. Bradley Bitting, 6-2.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News