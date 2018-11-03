Try 1 month for 99¢

AMES — Northern Iowa won five titles Saturday as the Panthers opened their 2018-19 wrestling season at Iowa State’s Harold Nichols Open.

In the Open Division, Taylor Lujan and Drew Foster were the 174- and 184-pound champions, respectively, while Josh Alber was runner-up at 141, Bryce Steiert at 165 and Carter Isley at 285

Lujan recorded a pin and a 9-5 decision on his way to the finals where he defeated unattached Iowa State wrestler Marcus Coleman, 10-7.

Foster advanced with 16-0 and 7-3 wins before a 14-0 major over Sam Colbray (Iowa State unattached) in the finals.

Alber suffered a pin at the hands of Wisconsin’s Tristan Moran in the finals while Steiert lost a 3-2 decision to the Badgers’ Evan Wick after destroying his first two opponents 16-1 and 18-0.

In the Freshman/Sophomore Division, UNI got titles from Michael Blockhus at 141, Cayd Lara at 157 and Tyrell Gordon at 197. Gable Fox took second at 149.

