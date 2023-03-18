TULSA, Oklahoma – Parker Keckeisen wanted to be proud of his effort win or lose Saturday in the NCAA wrestling championship finals – win or lose.

Keckeisen attacked from start to finish.

Unfortunately, the UNI red-shirt sophomore had no answer for the defense of Penn State’s Aaron Brooks.

Brooks scored late in the first period, and again in the second period as he scored a 7-2 victory over Keckeisen in the 184-pound national championship match at the BOK Center.

“When we wrestling semifinals freshmen year, I didn’t even try (to attack) and it was a learning lesson,” Keckeisen said. “He is a good wrestler. I went out there and tried my best and you know what, sometimes the best answer is more time and I’m not afraid to put time in and I’m going to go get better.

“It is what it is. I’m going to go get better and hopefully see him next year.”

Along the lines of getting better, Keckeisen, who minutes after the championship match was over held had a conversation with Brooks while walking in the back hallways.

“He pushes me as a person,” Keckeisen said. “I know he is really strong in his faith…he pushes me...like on the mat chasing him. He is one of the best dudes in the world and I’m trying to go beat him, trying to be one of the best guys in the world. Chasing him makes me a better wrestler and a better man.”

Keckeisen displayed some nerves in the match, which UNI head coach Doug Schwab said was evident as Keckeisen was cautioned three times for early starts with the third giving Brooks a penalty point.

“Sometimes there are some things with your first time,” Schwab said. “There are some nerves, some things that are little bit, don’t want to say unfocused, but some of those things happen in those situations.”

Keckeisen was Schwab’s second finalist, the first was Drew Foster who won the 184 title in 2019 in Pittsburgh.

While Keckeisen did not win, Schwab was no less proud of the effort.

Schwab added Keckeisen gave himself opportunities, but when you are facing a two-time defending champion who has dominated the weight each of the last two seasons firing off opportunities and finishing opportunities are two different things.

“He is real hard to get to and he has a lot of range,” Schwab said of Brooks. “Parker had a hard time finding the range. Obviously, Brooks is a great competitor and you have to give him a lot of credit because Parker usually gets to legs and attacks, and he really didn’t get to anything deep.

“Give credit to Brooks, but Parker has set the bar incredibly high. The consistency he comes in with, the work he has done and continues to do. I can tell you this, he is not going to change. He is like I know what I’m doing Monday. I’m going to go back to work and get better. He loves the process, loves the sport even when it tears your heart out. You hurt for him, but you know he put everything and all his effort into it and you are incredibly proud of that.”

It was the second meeting of the year between the two and the fourth time they’ve meet in college and all four have went Brooks way.

Keckeisen, now the 14th three-time all-American in UNI history, who has already said he will use his extra COVID year to wrestle two more years finishes the season 26-2.

After back-to-back third-place finishes he took another step up the podium in 2023.