TULSA, Okla. — Three Northern Iowa Panthers advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 Big 12 Wrestling Championship on Saturday.

Kyle Biscoglia (133), Colin Realbuto (149) and Parker Keckeisen (184) represent the trio of Panthers to remain unblemished after session I. Along with advancing to the semifinals, all three earned spots at the 2023 NCAA National Championships in Tulsa March 16-18.

Keckeisen, the top overall seed at 184, topped Wyoming's Quayin Short via tech fall, 22-6. The reigning Big 12 Champion remained dominant with a win via major decision, 16-3, over No. 8 Anthony Carman. He will face No. 4 Colton Hawks of Missouri in the semifinal round. Keckeisen owns a 3-0 collegiate record against Hawks.

Realbuto advanced to the 149 semifinals as the No. 2 seed. The redshirt junior topped Alek Martin of South Dakota State via decision, 8-2. In the quarterfinals, Realbuto took care of No. 7 Chris Sandoval of Northern Colorado via major decision, 14-1. Realbuto will face No. 3 Paniro Johnson of Iowa State in the semifinal round. The semifinal matchup will be the first meeting between the two wrestlers.

At 133, the second-seeded Biscoglia will face No. 3 Zach Redding of Iowa State. Biscoglia is 0-2 all-time against Redding, losing earlier this season 4-2 at the Cliff Keen Invite in Las Vegas. Biscoglia advanced via bye and a 12-2 major decision over South Dakota State's Derrick Cardinal in the quarterfinals.

In addition to Redding and Johnson, Iowa State sent four other wrestlers to the semifinals on Saturday. David Carr (165), Marcus Coleman (184), Yonger Bastida (197) and Sam Schuyler (285) also advanced to Saturday's semifinals.

Redding, Johnson, Carr, Bastida and Schuyler all locked up a spot at the 2023 NCAA National Championships.

At 133 pounds, Redding beat California Baptist's Hunter Leake via a 4-2 decision in the quarterfinals. Johnson advanced to the semifinals with a win over Oklahoma's Mitch Moore, 3-2.

Carr received a bye in the first round as the No. 1 seed at 165. The senior won in dominant fashion, 21-6, to get the tech fall win over UNI senior Austin Yant. Carr registered eight takedowns in the win.

After a first round bye, Coleman scored a 20-5 tech fall over Air Force's Noah Blake at 184 pounds. He will face No. 3 Travis Wittlake from Oklahoma State in the semifinals.

Bastida racked up 10 takedowns against Wyoming's Tyce Raddon in the first round, winning 24-9 via tech fall. In the quarterfinals, Bastida edged by No. 6 Evan Bockman of Utah Valley, 9-5.

Schuyler managed a 6-0 win over UNI senior Tyrell Gordon to advance to the semifinals.

After session I, Iowa State sits in third place with 52.5 points while UNI stands in sixth with 32.5 points.

Semifinal matches occurred after deadline. Check wcfcourier.com for an updated story.