EVANSTON, Ill. — Northern Iowa and Northwestern split the 10 matches Sunday, but the Wildcats recorded bonus points in four of their wins to edge the Panthers 24-20 in a wrestling dual meet.
Taylor Lujan had a pin for UNI at 184 pounds, and Michael Blockhus and Bryce Steiert recorded major decisions. The Panthers also got wins from Max Thomsen and Carter Isley.
The deciding match came at 197 pounds where UNI’s fifth-ranked Jacob Holschlag was forced to default because of injury.
Northwestern squared its record at 1-1.
UNI (0-1) hosts fourth-ranked Nebraska at 1 p.m. Sunday in the West Gym.
IOWA 39, TENNESSEE-CHATTANOOGA 0: Michael Kemerer made an impressive return after missing last season and Iowa’s second-ranked wrestling team dominated Tennessee-Chattanooga Sunday in its season-opener at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Kemerer, sidelined by injuries a year ago, posted a 20-0 technical fall at 174 pounds in his first match since March 2018.
Redshirt freshmen Tony Cassioppi and Nelson Brands also won their debuts. Cassioppi recorded a first-period pin at 285 pounds, and Brands won an 8-4 decision at 184.
Defending national champion Spencer Lee and Kaleb Young won major decisions at 125 and 157, respectively, while Austin DeSanto was a 23-4 technical fall winner at 141.
Tennessee-Chattanooga fell to 1-3.
IOWA ST. 24, BUCKNELL 15: David Carr made an impressive collegiate debut and 12th-ranked Iowa State put together a 24-15 dual wrestling win over Bucknell Sunday.
Wrestling at 157 pounds, Carr racked up a technical fall over Jaden Fisher, 18-3 for one of three bonus point victories by the Cyclones. Jarrett Degen recorded a 15-5 major decision at 149 pounds and Marcus Coleman pinned his opponent at 174.
Other Cyclone winners were Alex Mackall, Ian Parker and Sam Colbray.
Iowa State is now 1-0 on the season while Bucknell fell to 0-2.
NORTHWESTERN 24, UNI 20
125 — Michael DeAugustino (Nor) dec. Jay Schwarm, 5-1, 133 — Sebastian Rivera (Nor) maj. dec. Jack Skudlarczyk, 13-, 141 — Michael Blockhus (UNI) maj. dec. Jack Tolin, 13-3, 149 — Max Thomsen (UNI) dec. Yahya Thomas, 4-3, 157 — Ryan Deakin (Nor) pinned Keaton Geerts, 3:48, 165 — Shayne Oster (Nor) tech. fall over Pat Schoenfelder, 15-0, 174 — Bryce Steiert (UNI) maj. dec. Tyler Morland, 13-1, 184 — Taylor Lujan (UNI) pinned Jack Jessen, 2:33, 197 — Lucas Davison (Nor) won by injury default over Jacob Holschlag, 2:23, 285 — Carter Isley (UNI) dec. Jack Heyob, 6-0.
IOWA 39, TENN.-CHATTANOOGA 0
125 — Spencer Lee (Iowa) maj. dec. Fabian Gutierrez, 16-5, 133 — Paul Glynn (Iowa) dec. Wade Cummings, 11-7, 141 — Austin DeSanto (Iowa) tech. fall over Aidan Murphy, 23-4, 149 — Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. Tanner Smith, 9-4, 157 — Kaleb Young (Iowa) maj. dec. George Carpenter, 16-6, 165 — Alex Marinelli (Iowa) dec. Drew Nicholson, 9-4, 174 — Michael Kemerer (Iowa) tech. fall over Hunter Fortner, 20-0, 184 — Nelson Brands (Iowa) dec. Matthew Waddell, 8-4, 197 — Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. Rodney Jones, 5-4, 285 — Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) pinned Grayson Walthall, 1:45.
IOWA ST. 24, BUCKNELL 15
125 — Alex Mackall (ISU) dec. Brandon Seidman 10-3, 133 — Darren Miller (Buck) dec. Todd Small, 3-1, 141 — Ian Parker (ISU) dec. Noah Levett, 6-2, 149 — Jarrett Degen (ISU) maj. dec. Matthew Kolonia, 15-5, 157 — David Carr (ISU) tech. fall over Jaden Fisher, 18-3, 165 — Zach Hartman (Buck) dec. Chase Straw, 4-3, 174 — Marcus Coleman (ISU) pinned Frankie Guida, 4:59, 184 — Sam Colbray (ISU) dec. Brandon Stokes, 7-3, 197 — Drew Phipps (Buck) dec. Joel Shapiro, 4-0, 285 — Nathan Feyrer (Buck) won by disqualification over Gannon Gremmel, 2:03.
