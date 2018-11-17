PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh used a pair of pins and a key sudden victory decision to edge 13th-ranked Northern Iowa 21-19 in a dual wrestling meet Saturday.
UNI (0-1), missing NCAA qualifiers Max Thomsen and Jacob Holschlag, got off to a strong start with a pin from Jay Schwarm at 125 pounds.
Pitt's Robert Lee got a takedown in overtime to edge Derek Holschlag at 149 pounds and another pivotal match came at 157 where Patrick Schoenfelder nearly pinned returning NCAA qualifier Taleb Rahmani and led 7-2 before Rahmani turned the match around and pinned Schoenfelder.
Josh Alber, Bryce Steiert, Taylor Lujan and Drew Foster posted wins for the Panthers, but Pitt took the final two matches to win the dual.
